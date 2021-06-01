The Nebraska Department of Transportation has awarded the construction of three segments of the long-delayed Highway 275 expansion project to Koss Construction of Topeka, Kansas, for a combined $83.2 million.
The three segments are Scribner North for $37,772,493; West Point South for $18,546,966; and West Point North for $26,894,819.
The project will expand Highway 275 from a two-lane highway to a four-lane divided expressway from Scribner to West Point.
“Awarding the contract for these segments of US-275 has been decades in the making,” said John Selmer, NDOT director. “This accomplishment has been the result of determination, collaboration and innovative approaches to provide much-needed mobility and safety improvement to the region.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts also discussed the projects.
“Nebraska’s approach to building and maintaining its infrastructure reflects our state’s dedication to fiscal responsibility and quality bridges and roads,” Ricketts said. “We are pleased to move forward with the expansion of US-275 that will help grow Northeast Nebraska and the surrounding region for generations to come.”
NDOT and its partners in Fremont, West Point, Scriber and Norfolk worked together to get this long-desired project underway.
Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to open to traffic in the spring of 2024.
The Scribner bypass is on schedule to be put out for bid this fall.