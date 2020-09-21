HUMPHREY — Construction of the second and third phases of the restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) is underway.
Mike Steffensmeier, highway project manager for District 3, said rain forced a slight delay, so phases two and three will be done concurrently. That work began last week.
He said it includes the median work on Highway 81, the turn lanes and the pavement between northbound and southbound lanes to the new turn-around and building of the new median islands on Highway 91.
“We have most of the electrical work done and lights turned on. We have one light pole we have to put up at the end (of the project). It’s in conflict with our new pavement on the northeast corner of the intersection. There’s some temporary pavement there, and once that’s removed at the end, they’ll come in and put that light pole in,” Steffensmeier said.
The pavement is temporary because traffic needs to be moved away from the center line of the road on Highway 91 to build new median islands.
The turn lanes on Highway 81 are built, and Steffensmeier said those lanes help traffic flow.
“I think it definitely helps to move some of that traffic that’s turning off the highway and provide a little more sight for vehicles on Highway 91 wanting to turn,” he said.
Steffensmeier said as construction progresses, motorists will be able to see what the finished project will look like.
“Before we switch from Phase 3 to Phase 4, we’ll actually be utilizing the RCUT during the last phase of construction,” he said.
Phase 4 is a raised median through the intersection on Highway 91, meaning traffic on Highway 91 will no longer be able to go across Highway 81, making it an RCUT.
Despite the weather, construction has progressed as anticipated with the project still expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.
“We’re definitely on schedule, and doing phases 2 and 3 together will speed up construction as well. With all the electrical work done, I think it’s a little safer out there, people can see at night, and that eliminates having to do that work at the end,” he said.
There will be signs at the RCUT to show drivers how it works.
“I have new signs that will give drivers a warning of what’s coming up and directional delineation for the traffic,” he said.
The first phase was the construction of the right turn lanes, expanded shoulder work on Highway 81 and permanent and temporary widening on Highway 91.
NDOT is planning to maintain a 60 mph speed limit following construction.
The NDOT said there will be room for large vehicles to maneuver through the RCUT. The main contractor is Paulsen Inc. of Cozad.