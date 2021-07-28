The Southwest Power Pool, of which the Nebraska Public Power District is a member, has declared a period of “Conservative Operations” for its entire 14-state compact from noon Thursday, July 29, until Friday, July 30, at 8 p.m.
The need for the declaration is due to hot-weather conditions causing high electricity use that is expected to persist through the afternoon peak on Friday, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
The declaration is intended to inform the power pool’s market participants they should make available all necessary generating resources to meet the high demand anticipated across its region.
It should also be noted that the Southwest Power Pool has issued a dozen similar declarations since January 2019.
Looking ahead, the power pool does not currently anticipate the need to request public conservation of energy or to direct controlled service interruptions. If conditions change, though, updates will be provided.
A declaration of Conservative Operations precedes and is less severe than Energy Emergency Alerts like those issued during the February 2021 winter weather event.
During periods of Conservative Operations, no action is required of the public unless specifically directed by an individual local utility.