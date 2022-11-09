The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education will have an all-female board, following the results from Tuesday’s general election.
Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon won the three open seats on the board. Numbers from Wednesday morning solidified the election results.
Bauer took the lead with 6,238, Booth followed with 5,236 and Rohleder-Dixon snuck in with 4,376 votes.
Bauer said she was thankful for the number of votes she received and all the people who contributed to her campaign.
Bauer also took the lead in the primaries this spring. However, Bauer said she continued to “get out there for the general election” and wanted to talk to people to let them know what she was all about — making positive changes in NPS.
“I believe Norfolk Public Schools is a great school, and we're just gonna make it better,” Bauer said.
Booth said she was grateful to be elected and that a lot of people worked hard to make it happen.
“I kept telling people that God is on our side,” Booth said.
Rohleder-Dixon, who won the third seat on the NPS board of education over Jake Claussen by only 80 votes, said she knew it was going to be a close call.
“It was pure joy,” Rohleder-Dixon said. “And I'm just excited now to move forward and represent Norfolk and the kids. It's just pure excitement.”
Claussen said he wasn’t too surprised by the election results.
“Nothing surprises me when it comes to elections,” Claussen said. “I certainly felt good about the campaign that I had run and felt good about the number of people I had talked to over the last several months, but it obviously was not the outcome that I wanted.”
Claussen, who was appointed to the board in 2021, said he wishes the three new members the best.
Leann Widhalm, another board-appointed member from 2021, also lost her seat on the board. She had a total of 3,329 votes.
“I appreciate the opportunity that I got to serve on the Norfolk school board this past year as an appointed member,” Widhalm said. “I see the outstanding work that's being done by our administration and staff. And it gives me hope that the future is bright for education for our students in our public school.”
Widhalm also congratulated Bauer, Booth and Rohleder-Dixon on their wins.
“I know that they'll have our students' best interests at heart,” Widhalm said.
Fuhrer, who garnered 2,757 votes, thanked everyone who supported, encouraged and helped her over the past few months with her campaign.
“I’m so very proud of my campaign and my complete focus on what’s most important in the school board race: Our students, educators and parents,” Fuhrer said.
Fuhrer said she looks forward to continuing to serve in the various roles she maintains in NPS and the community.
“I love our schools and community and hope that moving forward we can come together to support and encourage one another,” Fuhrer said. “Our youth are watching, listening and absorbing everything around them. We need to be conscious of what we are modeling and the impact our choices, actions and words are making on them.”
Although the school board is nonpartisan, Bauer, Booth and Rohleder-Dixon have been campaigning together as the three conservative candidates for the school board. The hot-button issues they ran on included health education standards and critical race theory.
Other issues, such as the falling academic achievement of students and teacher retention, remain key challenges for the board of education as the three new members are sworn in in January.
Bauer said the first issue she would like to address is teacher retention. She said building relationships and listening to teachers’ concerns remain important for retention.
“We're paying these teachers to come in and possibly — I'm not gonna get into the guts of it — possibly paying them too much,” Bauer said. “But we're just not getting them to stay. We need to build relationships and make Norfolk Public Schools, a great place to work at.”
Booth said she wants to get back to the basics — such as math, reading and writing — for NPS students.
“You only have a certain amount of time to learn those basics before you go out in society and if you want to be successful, you need to use every amount of time you have,” Booth said.
And Rohleder-Dixon said transparency within the district is a challenge she hopes to overcome as a new NPS board of education member.
“Transparency is a big challenge,” Rohleder-Dixon said. “I believe that Norfolk Public Schools needs the best interest and the proper education for all the kids.”
A fourth seat for the NPS board of education is still open, which was vacated by Jenna Hatfield-Waite in October. Current board members will interview and appoint a new member at the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.