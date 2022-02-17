The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board honored outstanding conservationists at its annual awards banquet on Feb. 10 at the Stables Event Center in Norfolk.
Tree Planter Award
The Outstanding Tree Planter Award is presented to individuals within the district who have shown a strong commitment to the planting and care of trees. This year’s recipient is the Brian Moes family of Osmond. Brian, his wife, Jolene, their sons, Tyler and Jordan, along with their families, have more than demonstrated this commitment.
Todd Stewart, LENRD natural resources technician, presented the award to the family.
“This journey for the Moes family began in 2006 with the purchase of 100 Colorado blue spruce,” Stewart said. “They have planted almost every year since, planting over 7,000 trees in various locations on their farm.”
Brian and his sons operate a grain and livestock operation northeast of Osmond. They have seen the benefit of trees on their cow herd and have no problem giving up a little farm ground for trees.
“For every tree a person removes, they should replant one,” Brian said. “We know the benefits of trees, and we need to continue to plant for the future. When people drive down the road and notice a nice shelter belt or tree, all they have to do is have a place to plant them and get started.”
Jolene's, father, George Schulte, Newcastle, was concerned about protecting the land and its development. He passed down his knowledge to his family and future generations. George was a member of the watershed project in Dixon County in the 1950s. He also helped with the startup of the Buckskin Hills Wildlife Management Area near Newcastle, where Jolene grew up.
“One of the things that separated the Moes family from other tree planters is their understanding that not all trees will survive,” Stewart said. “Every year they spend time, effort, energy and money replacing trees. This determination has helped to create success. The passing down of this understanding and determination to Tyler and Jordan is rare and will ensure that trees will get planted on the Moes farm for many years to come.”
Educator of the year
The LENRD partners with schools across its district, encouraging students to become good stewards of our natural resources. This year, it recognized a teacher who has demonstrated excellence throughout his career — Jonathan Anderson, instructor and FFA adviser, at Norfolk High School.
Julie Wragge, LENRD information and education specialist, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Jonathan. He has been an educator and adviser at Norfolk High since 2014. He is an enthusiastic FFA adviser, bringing speakers, hands-on activities, animals and more into his classroom.”
His students participate in the FFA land judging contest each year, with one team going all the way to nationals. The chapter also participates in the regional envirothon competition and the conservation poster contest sponsored by the Lower Elkhorn NRD.
“Jonathan’s students have been very instrumental in the planning for the LENRD’s Elkhorn H2O Daze water festival. The festival for fifth graders in Antelope, Madison, Pierce and Stanton counties provides hands-on learning sessions about water, soil and wildlife. Again, this year, we will have presenters and assistants for the festival from Jonathan’s classes,” Wragge said.
Anderson began the Watershed Dynamics program a few years ago. With the help of grant funding and support from the LENRD, Anderson has been able to expand the group to four students, and interest is growing. They test the water on the North Fork of the Elkhorn River in four locations.
Anderson received a national FFA and NPS Foundation grant to build a water catch to water the school garden.
He is also doing a watershed pen pal group with a school from North Carolina this year.
Anderson also has worked with UNL in the development of an invasive species education series. Check it out online at neinvasives.com
Another interesting project that Anderson is involved with is recycling and composting. They vermi-compost more than 150 pounds of classroom waste every year.
They recycle 250 pounds of paper wastes for classroom animal bedding with the help of the special education department. They also recycled 100 pounds of plant wastes for classroom animal bedding.
They have donated 117 packages of lettuce grown in the classroom this semester to the Norfolk Rescue Mission.
Anderson also had a national FFA runner-up with an agri-science fair project that had students making ethanol from apple juicing wastes, as well as national FFA top 10 finalists with an agri-science fair project that had students measuring CO2 levels in DEF vs non-DEF diesel emissions and a group doing a project on pH levels in Vermi-composting.
“Whenever I stop by Jonathan’s classroom, he always has a new project in the works, and there are always students there working,” Wragge said. “They are not sitting in desks waiting on him. They dig in and get dirty and do the work. It’s always a joy to see the creativity coming out with these kids. They want to learn and they’re having fun doing it!”
Anderson and his wife, Sarah, have two children, Eli and Isabelle, and reside in Battle Creek.
“These students are the future,” Anderson said. “It’s my job to invest my time and energy into preparing them. Partnering with the Lower Elkhorn NRD makes it that much easier.”