Connection Project of Norfolk receives CARES grant

The Connection Project, Norfolk’s first and only peer-run nonprofit mental health recovery organization, has been awarded a $75,000 Community CARES Response and Recovery Grant by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Funding designated for projects helping communities in Nebraska respond to and recover from the impact of COVID-19.
The Connection Project will utilize CARES funds to start and operate a statewide, peer-run Warm Line through the end of the year. Well-trained peer specialists will provide telephone-based peer support to help individuals from across Nebraska cope with anxiety and depression and, when necessary and appropriate, refer individuals to emergency mental health services. Peer specialists also will refer callers to designated state or county public health authorities for answers to medical questions about COVID-19.
In Nebraska, mental health experts are reporting a significant upswing in mental health and substance use disorders since the onset of the pandemic. Sheri Dawson, Nebraska’s top mental health official, reported that there has been an increase in the number of Nebraskans seeking care for behavioral health since March.
“Providing peer support through the operation of a peer-run Warm Line has proven to be a best practice during disaster responses carried out in localities and states across the nation over the last two decades,” said Tommy Newcombe, executive director of The Connection Project. “We are extremely grateful that DHHS is giving The Connection Project the opportunity to lend support to Nebraskans who are battling fear and stress during this pandemic.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the Warm Line and other peer-run wellness and recovery services offered by The Connection Project, call 402-649-8457 or email info@theconnectionprojectinc.org or visit www.theconnectionprojectinc.org.