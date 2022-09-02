With up to a five-fold increase of immigrants coming into the United States every month since President Joe Biden took over, the country faces a crisis.
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood recently returned to Norfolk following two days of briefings in Arizona regarding the ongoing humanitarian and immigration crisis unfolding along the U.S.-Mexico border. The delegation was led by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona and included several members of Congress.
Word has gotten out all over the world that if someone wants to enter the United States, go through the U.S.-Mexico border, Flood said.
“The agents say that they (illegal immigrants) use Biden’s name at the border,” Flood said. “There was probably 50 detained males that one of the border patrol agents was showing us in the detention center. One of the other congressmen said, ‘Where is everybody from?’ And a guy that spoke different languages got up and said Nicaragua, Russia — and I bet a third of all the men there were from Peru. They had a regime change in Peru, and they essentially got a Marxist running the country and now you’ve got Peruvians, Venezuelans and El Salvadorians.”
The border patrol agents told the delegation that it used to be mainly Mexicans who crossed into the United States. Now there aren’t that many Mexicans, he said.
Many of the immigrants cross and wait to get caught, seeking to get asylum, Flood said. To qualify for asylum, the immigrants must be coming from a country that borders the United States, but the person cannot come from another country to do it. Or they must come from another country into a port of entry, such as Ukraine to Miami.
So what happens to someone who comes to the United States and is from a country like Colombia that doesn’t border the United States and the person seeks asylum?
Flood said the immigrants are given a court date to complete their case. But the system is overwhelmed and the court date isn’t for five years. The immigrants then get lost.
“When the court date is five years down the road, how is that controlling the border?” Flood asked.
Under President Donald Trump, the immigrants were not given a court date and were returned to Mexico, he said.
In Arizona, Flood received briefings from the U.S. Customs & Border Protection, visited the unfinished border wall and heard directly from landowners and community members whose way of life has been affected by illegal immigration.
“Essentially, Arizona’s federal delegation, at the request of their governor and local leaders and local sheriffs, are basically encouraging their colleagues in Congress to witness what is happening to their state,” Flood said. “I talked to sheriff’s officials, deputies, hospital administrators. They were saying, ‘This is not sustainable. We cannot handle this. Our safety is being compromised. We have people crossing our land. Crime is increasing.’ ”
Some of the landowners reported regularly finding the bodies of immigrants on their property who have died from heat or exhaustion, Flood said.
Being members of the legislative branch, the congressional delegation asked officials what needs to change.
“They said, ‘We don’t need any laws changed. We need the executive branch and Joe Biden to enforce the laws that we have. We can’t be running a catch and release program on the Southern border and allowing thousands to enter the United States with a court date five years down the road.’ ”
Flood said the cartels make $5,000 to $8,000 per person whom they bring across illegally. After they get the person across, they extort the family for even more money.
“And that’s often after the women and sometimes children are raped,” Flood said. “This is a vicious humanitarian crisis that has been created by the lack of enforcement on the Biden administration. If this was happening in our state — Nebraska was bordering Mexico and this was happening — it would be unconscionable to us. Meanwhile, it is a thoroughfare for drugs.”
Flood said on the first day President Biden took office, he signed an executive order halting construction of the wall. Illegal border crossings have greatly gone up now, he said.
As an example, Flood said, Southwest land border encounters rose from 40,929 in July 2020 to 199,976 in July 2022 — according to U.S. Customs & Border Protection statistics.
Flood said one of the biggest issues for Nebraska and other states is all the fentanyl getting smuggled into the United States and the number of overdoses happening.
Flood said he was told by one of the sheriffs that Arizona was in a “good spot” two years ago without all the illegal crossings and with the fence being built.
“He (the sheriff) said, ‘Now it’s mayhem.’ He said, ‘We’ve got young kids who live in Phoenix. They’re maybe 16 years old and they get paid $8,000 to take their dad’s car and pick up five or six people — pack them into a car and take them up to Phoenix.”
When police try to stop them, the teens are leading police on pursuits and people are getting hit and killed, Flood said.