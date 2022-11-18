Congressman issues statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk issued a statement following news that the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals had placed a nationwide injunction on President Biden’s illegal student loan bailout program.
“In canceling student loan debt, President Biden acted outside of his authority and attempted to circumvent the legislative process, which belongs solely to Congress. Thanks to the leadership of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and this commonsense action by the Eighth Circuit, President Biden’s illegal student loan bailout is on hold. We are monitoring the progress of the litigation closely as House Republicans continue to do our part in pushing back on the Biden Administration’s overreach.”