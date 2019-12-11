The political bickering in Washington, D.C., doesn’t turn Kate Bolz off.
In fact, it inspires her.
“I think if you want something different out of Washington, you’ve got to send someone different to Washington,” she said.
Bolz, who was in Norfolk on Tuesday as part of a tour of the 1st Congressional District, visited the downtown, businesses and Faith Regional Health Services.
She is a sixth-generation Nebraskan who grew up on a farm in Otoe County and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She also earned a master’s degree at Michigan.
Besides her rural roots, Bolz is considerably younger than the average age of 58 of members at the beginning of the 115th Congress. Bolz is a social worker who said she isn’t afraid to reach out to people on both sides of the aisle.
She points to her eight years of experience in the Nebraska Legislature as a place where she was able to work with both Democrats and Republicans. Nebraskans want representatives who seek “common ground” and have “common sense,” she said.
The Democrat said she decided to run because of a couple of issues that affect both political parties, as well as rural and urban interests — trade and health care.
Nebraska’s agricultural economy has been hit hard by President Donald Trump’s trade policies, Bolz said. It took years for Nebraska farmers and ranchers to build those markets.
“We need to protect that work and protect that relationship,” she said, “and I don’t think the punitive approach is working anymore.”
Bolz was invited to travel to China as part of the U.S.-China Exchange Foundation, which was an educational and diplomatic trip with several Midwestern legislators. The goal is to build a long-term trade relationship.
Bolz said she would like to see a more collaborative trade approach taken with China.
“I don’t disagree that we need to hold China accountable (for trade inequities and stealing technology), but I think we need to stop doing that on the back of Nebraska farmers and ranchers,” Bolz said. “We need a different approach.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau released a statement that Nebraska lost $1 billion in its ag economy because of the trade war with China, and it is the second harvest Nebraska has had to go through, she said.
When it comes to health care, Bolz said, she has heard from Nebraskans who are frustrated by its affordability, the quality of coverage and the cost of prescription drugs.
All these pressures on health care tighten the family budget, which then has an impact on family spending and the Main Street economy, she said.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, Bolz’s opponent should she advance from the primary, has voted against requiring coverage for pre-existing conditions, she said.
“That’s unfathomable to me,” she said. “I know and love a lot of people with pre-existing conditions, and that access to health care has to be a priority.”
There also are opportunities to lower costs, including the Lower Prescription Drug Care Act and provisions that would cap the maximum cost of several drugs, including insulin. It also would cap the overall out-of-pocket costs for people on Medicare, Bolz said.
“What I think needs to change is the willingness to work across the aisle and the willingness to work on solutions instead of political bickering,” she said.
Getting out of Lincoln to learn about issues that constituents want to discuss has been fun, Bolz said. This week alone, she has visited Columbus, Schuyler, Norfolk, Bellevue and Nebraska City, with more communities to be visited after that.
“I’ve really found more common ground than I expected,” she said. “Issues like health care, access to child care, workforce housing are talked about passionately and thoughtfully by people in Lincoln and Schuyler and in Norfolk and everywhere in between. I wouldn’t say the issues talked about around the tables here in Norfolk aren’t that different from the ones in Lincoln.”