U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry released a video Monday morning to supporters announcing his plans to seek reelection to Congress to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District.
In it, Fortenberry is shown in his 1963 Ford F-150 pickup with his wife, Celeste, and dog, Pippin.
“I’m here to announce to you first, our friends, that I am seeking reelection to the United States House of Representatives,” Fortenberry said.
“It’s been an extraordinary privilege for me and our family to serve you in one of the highest bodies in the land. And, in spite of the difficulties of this year, we’ve been able to achieve some major accomplishments,” he said.
Fortenberry goes on to list some of his recent legislative accomplishments, including “My Act for ALS,” a major piece of health care reform legislation that was just signed into law to help those suffering from neuro-degenerative disease.