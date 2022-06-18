Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values are expected to peak in the 96 to 104 range today, 99 to 107 on Sunday then 100 to 109 Monday. * WHERE...Eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values expected Sunday and Monday in the afternoon or early evening. Values at night are expected to generally fall into the lower to mid 70s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&