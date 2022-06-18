LINDSAY — Wade Pfeifer has to pay for electrical service to his development — at least for now.
During a recent meeting of the Lindsay Village Board of Trustees, board members left it open for Pfeifer to be reimbursed $26,175, which is half of the cost to establish electricity in the addition, if at least five lots in Arrowhead Ridge Addition are sold.
No motion was made, but board chairman Fred Hoefer asked the board members their opinion.
Dave Albracht said five lots must be sold first before he would reconsider, saying no at this point. Amy Wiese said it could be reconsidered once construction is going, but Terry Schaecher said the village had done enough to help the development and said no to the request. Hoefer also said no, and Gene Werner was absent.
Pfeifer said five people had committed to purchasing lots, and he hoped to have the deals finalized soon. He also has two additional parties interested in buying lots.
Pfeifer said he is willing to pay for electrical service and then get reimbursed after the five lots are sold.
“You guys know, in the past I brought it up, I don’t know if it got overlooked, it didn’t get put in the minutes for whatever reason I don’t know, but I brought it up that the board would pay for that if there was a cost to it. Now, all of a sudden, I’m getting met with the board doesn’t want to pay for it. I guess I just want to remind you guys a few things about it. You’re getting the 11% back, I don’t get anything of it,” Pfeifer said.
The village will collect 11% from Loup Public Power through an agreement Loup has with communities in its electrical district.
Each community owns its electric distribution system, and Loup makes payments to compensate theses cities and villages for the use of those systems.
He added that when he was on the village board, electricity had to be extended near Farmers Co-op, and the village board had the option of paying to extend the power and receive 10% back at that time or Loup would pay for installation, and the village would not receive the 10% payments.
Loup no longer offers that option, but Pfeifer said the board quickly agreed to pay to extend the power and receive the 10% payments.
“If that was still the case today, I know how this would play out. I’d say put it in for free, and you’d say you want the 11% back. Since that’s not the case anymore, you kind of have me over a barrel, and you can say we don’t want to pay for it. You guys are the ones who receive the 11%, it really doesn’t make any sense for me to pay for it,” Pfeifer said.
He added some of the work that would be done to extend the electrical power that goes into the Albracht Addition wouldn’t help his addition.
“I guess what it comes down to me is do you guys want to do the right thing or not, and the right thing to me is that you guys would pay for this,” Pfeifer said.
He reminded the board he told them at several prior meetings, he was not paying for the cost of installing electricity, and that it was the village’s costs, and no board members said anything at the time to lead him to believe the village would not pay for it.
“If anyone at that time had said if there’s electrical (expenses), we’re not going to pay it, at least then I could have figured out something different with the lots,” Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer said he asked Loup for cost estimates at the beginning of the process but was told none could be provided until the addition was annexed.
Pfeifer said he is not going to raise the price on the five lots that are close to being sold, and he has told two other parties who are interested in buying lots that their costs may rise $4,000 if he has to pay for electricity.
“I don’t want to scare people away,” he said.
More housing construction would shorten the payback timeframe.
“I’m willing to work with you guys. If you to do that, then, I’ll do five houses, and once five houses are there, then reimburse me the $26,175, I’ll do that. I get you guys want to make sure these (houses) are going to be there,” Pfeifer said.
Hoefer said the issue could be brought up again.