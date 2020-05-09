From comments on social media to calls to newspapers, there continues to be concern about the state no longer providing updated figures on positive COVID-19 test figures from employees at meatpacking plants.
The figures, which had spiked in public health departments in Nebraska where many packing plants are located, were no longer made available as of Wednesday.
Ricketts said during his daily update on Thursday afternoon that there are a total of 1,005 positive COVID-19 tests in the state at food processing locations. He didn’t specify any numbers at any of the locations.
Ricketts said it would be up to each of the individual food processors to list the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Ricketts also said he has regular calls with the food processors.
Gina Uhing, director of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, responded Friday in an email to questions about the change.
“I was disappointed that it came down to me not being able to release that information after I had done so for a few weeks,” Uhing said. “It is something that the public came to expect.”
Elkhorn Logan Valley serves Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties. Tyson Foods in Madison employs about 1,200 workers.
The plant had 96 cases on Tuesday, according to figures from Elkhorn Logan Valley when figures were last reported publicly.
Massive testing of employees, with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard, took place over the weekend and Monday. Results from those tests have not been made public.
Ricketts also said earlier that some people being tested may not be truthful about their place of employment.
Uhing said it is her understanding she can now release those figures only with the consent of the employer — be it Tyson or any other employer in the area.
Many people have argued that since there was a spike in positive tests, it poses a health risk. As a result, the public has a right to know for safety.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning was asked whether he thought it was in the public’s interest to release the figures.
“Transparency and proactive communications are always the right policy, I think, especially in matters of protecting public health and safety,” Moenning said.
Norfolk has employees who work at the Tyson plant, but exact figures have not been available. There also is a lot of activity between Madison and Norfolk, from social aspects to shopping, although it has been greatly reduced since the governor’s health measures were enacted last month.
“Early calls for transparency and decisive action at the Madison facility, I believe, led to collaborative efforts here that have helped mitigate spread of the virus much more effectively than in other areas experiencing meatpacking plant outbreaks,” Moenning said. “My sense is that the testing results help tell that story. I would think that’s a story that Tyson and the State of Nebraska would want to tell.”
Uhing said anywhere where there is an outbreak, the people who frequent that place have an increased risk.
“But the public should understand that for every confirmed case that we do know about, there are several others that we likely don’t know about. When community spread has been established, as it has, we all need to assume that the virus is in all locations, and we all need to conduct ourselves accordingly.
“Don’t assume that any worksite or public location is any safer than the next. We are seeing a high rate of asymptomatic positive individuals. This means that there are likely many other asymptomatic people that are assumingly going about their business in the community not knowing that they are spreading,” Uhing said.