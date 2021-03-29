WAYNE — Wayne State College will host the Flat Water States Undergraduate Communication Research Conference on Saturday, April 10, in Gardner Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The conference is sponsored by Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association’s honor society.
The theme for this year’s conference is At the Precipice of Change: Career Launch, Graduate School, Personal Branding and Effective Online Privacy Management.
Dr. Jeffrey Child, a Wayne State alum, will deliver the keynote address at 9 a.m. in Gardner Hall auditorium. Dr. Child is associate professor of communication studies at Kent State University in Ohio.
A faculty panel follows the keynote address at 10:15 a.m. Panel members include Dr. Allyn Lueders, associate professor of communication arts; Dr. Teresa Morales, associate professor of communication arts; Dr. Liz Viall, assistant professor of communication arts; and Dr. Dave Whitt, professor of communication at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
The spotlight turns to undergraduate submissions at 11:30 a.m. with presentations and student panel discussions for the balance of the day.
Before the conference, students from Wayne State and Nebraska Wesleyan submitted research projects for review. Topics included interpersonal communication, social media, organizational communication, intercultural communication, communication ethics, media criticism, theater arts and more.
The conference offers students opportunities for professional feedback as well as interaction with leading communication scholars. The afternoon sessions include panel discussions on communication topics.
Wayne State students presenting research projects at the conference include Collin Hain of David City; Jackson Kelley of Lincoln; Rylee Smith of Benkelman; Audrey Worthing of Ogallala; Reagan Whitehill of Tabor, Iowa; Clare Hornung of Raymond; Whitney Winter of Sutton; Agnes Kurtzhal of Coleridge; Andrew Suiter of Beatrice; Shelby Hagerdon of Smithland, Iowa; Alyssa Boyd of Papillion; Adam Smith of Columbus; Alison Gardner of Norfolk; and Jaci Torres of Wayne.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, contact Dr. Lueders at 402-375-7025 or alluede1@wsc.edu.