The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
CURRENT BUSINESS
Commissioners will consider approving a conditional-use permit for a campground on property addressed as 4608 S. 25th St.
PLATS AND SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of North Development.
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of the Norfolk School District’s addition.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.