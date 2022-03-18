Concrete work will begin soon in the south part of Norfolk.

Traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one on East Monroe Avenue from First Street to the City of Norfolk’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Representatives from the city said work would begin Wednesday, March 23, weather permitting, and should last about three to four weeks. Drivers in the area are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling in the area.

Those with questions are asked to call the city’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.

