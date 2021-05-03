The downtown concert series is coming to town “big and strong,” despite its cancellation from COVID-19 last year.
The Downtown Norfolk Association is holding a series of three concerts over the summer, said Lacey Porn, the association’s president.
“So we wanted to have a concert series in downtown. We had already started planning it in 2020 when the pandemic hit,” Porn said. “This year, I think we’re coming back big and strong.”
The concerts will be in Riverpoint Square at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue, and they are intended to highlight the downtown, Porn said.
“The whole point of it is just to bring people downtown to really see all of the businesses and to just hang out in our beautiful, brand new park and just really kind of enjoy the ambiance of downtown,” she said. “(The concerts) are always on Thursday nights, and right now we do Thursday night late night shopping hours, so it’s just a way for people to come down and kind of take advantage of the extended hours of all the shopping.”
Food and drinks will be available at the concerts, Porn said.
“Instead of getting food trucks, we’d rather incorporate our downtown restaurants,” she said.
There will be a tent where people can go to order and pick up food from downtown restaurants, Porn said. The events are cash only.
The concerts are:
— June 17: Midwest Music’s rock band camp (different bands of children who participated in the camp)
— July 29: Capitol Nine
— Sept. 2: Angie Kritz and the PolkaToons.
Each concert will go from 6 to 9 p.m., with the beer garden opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Part of Third Street will be blocked off for the event.
There will be opening bands at each concert as well, Porn said. Rain dates have been set in case of bad weather.
“I think it will be a really good event,” Porn said. “I think people are really looking for things like this, and there will be a lot of events like this throughout the community this summer. But I think since this is on Thursday nights, it really helps.
“It’s not a late-night thing, it’s not a big party thing. It’s just a way to come out and kind of enjoy the weather and have a few drinks and listen to music.”