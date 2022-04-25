Concert of traditional Mexican music planned at Wayne State

WAYNE — Enjoy traditional Mexican music during the Wayne State College Mariachi Negro y Oro concert Wednesday, April 27. The 7:30 p.m. performance takes place at the WSC Music Annex (Praise Assembly of God building, 1000 E. 10th St. in Wayne). This event is free and open to the public.

Mariachi Negro y Oro features a mix of instruments, including trumpet, violin, vihuela, guitar and guitarrón. The group is directed by Josh Calkin, WSC director of bands.

For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.

