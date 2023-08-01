Concert association to kick off 70th season

The Norfolk Area Concert Association’s 70th season swings into action on Thursday, Sept. 21, with the “high energy” sounds of the Phat Cat Swinger. This “little-big band” performs a variety of music that can “blow the roof off.”
The season continues with five additional concerts through the fall and winter, including Folk Legacy Trio on Sunday, Oct. 15, Pop Rock on Friday, Feb. 16, Sinta Quartet on Thursday, March 7, and Divas 3 on Sunday, March 17. The season culminates in April with the classic sounds of ABBA, performed by ABBACADABRA.
As in the past, all six concerts are included in the season ticket, which are on sale now. The nonprofit organization also offers patron-level donation opportunities, said Linda Libengood, the association’s executive administrator. The additional funds help the organization book the quality entertainment it has been providing for 70 years, she added. Patrons are recognized in the programs distributed at the concerts.
“The concert series is one of the most economical forms of entertainment available,” Libengood said.
This year’s lineup includes pop rock, folk, a saxophone quartet, 1970s soft rock and the music of popular women singers from the ’60s through the ’90s.
The Folk Legacy Trio, which includes two members of the former Kingston Trio, sing music made popular by The Weavers, Peter, Paul & Mary, the New Christy Minstrels, Gordon Lightfoot and more.
Billy McGuigan and his Pop Rock Orchestra present a “concoction” of symphonic arrangements from the early days of rock and roll.
The Sinta Quartet takes the audience on an adventure through “time, geography and genre,” often mixing classics with their own arrangements.
Divas 3 includes three “powerhouse” voices singing songs made famous by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and more.
Season tickets, which are available through mid-September, may be purchased through the association’s website, www.nacaconcerts.com, by calling 402-860-4241 or emailing naca4241@gmail.com. Membership forms may be mailed to P.O. Box 543, Norfolk, NE 68702.
Single concert tickets are not available. All of the concerts are at Johnny Carson Theatre. The association has a reciprocity agreement with Columbus, Grand Island, Yankton and Fremont. For a small fee, members may attend concerts in those communities. For more information, visit the association’s website.