A Norfolk woman was arrested in relation to carrying a concealed firearm on Saturday.
A Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Fifth Street early Saturday morning. While the driver, Tabitha Coleman, 23, was opening her glove box to get her registration, the officer saw the grip of a handgun, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
The officer recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a Taurus .380 pistol. Coleman did not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested in relation to carrying a concealed firearm, Bauer said.
Coleman was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.