Arrest action NDN
Daily News logo

A Norfolk woman was arrested in relation to carrying a concealed firearm on Saturday.

A Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Fifth Street early Saturday morning. While the driver, Tabitha Coleman, 23, was opening her glove box to get her registration, the officer saw the grip of a handgun, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.

The officer recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a Taurus .380 pistol. Coleman did not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested in relation to carrying a concealed firearm, Bauer said.

Coleman was taken to Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Rapper Mase calls out Diddy over publishing rights

Rapper Mase calls out Diddy over publishing rights

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly a week after honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala, rapper Mase lashed out at the Bad Boy Records founder and accused Combs of ripping him off along with others signed to his label.

Italians, Poles quarantined after coming back from China

Italians, Poles quarantined after coming back from China

MILAN (AP) — Scores of Italians and Poles were under quarantine Monday after being repatriated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where a fast-spreading virus has emerged. Meanwhile in Croatia, tourists from Taiwan were reportedly wearing “not from China” signs due to discrimination against Asi…

UK to announce new rules for militants after street stabbing

UK to announce new rules for militants after street stabbing

LONDON (AP) — The British government plans to announce new rules for the imprisonment of convicted terrorists after an Islamic militant who was recently released from prison stabbed two people in south London, the second such attack in less than three months.