Signing up for everything from going to the Norfolk water park to renting a shelter at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park should be easier this spring.
The Norfolk City Council recently approved an agreement with Active Network for an online registration program to cover, for instance, AquaVenture recreation program registration, season pass holder registration, shelter rentals, swim lessons, campground reservations and entrance to AquaVenture.
The cost for the software for the city is $23,035 with an annual fee of $12,500. The service is expected to go live in April.
Nathan Powell, Norfolk’s parks and recreation director, said there is a 3% transaction fee, which is about the same as what the city is charged now.
All larger cities in Nebraska now offer these type of online services except Bellevue, Powell said.
City officials reported problems with the old system, including times when it “froze.” One day last summer, for example, it was estimated that about 800 people attended AquaVenture but the online service froze at about 300, so the totals were off.
Powell said with the convenience of having a system that works, he suspects Norfolk will have more usage. People like to have the convenience of online registration instead of standing in line, he said.
In addition, additional capabilities could be added on with this program.
Councilman Gary L. Jackson asked about how much revenue the water park generated last year, which wasn’t immediately available.
Councilman Rob Merrill asked if a nonprofit wanted to host a 5K run at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, for example, could this system work for that?
“Absolutely,” Powell said. “We work with a lot of partnerships where you have art classes through local art stores and they can run something through (our program) ... and they can run (a charity run) through our program.”
Councilman Corey Granquist asked if this program would be from a website or if there would be an app.
Powell said it is web-based, but it would work on mobile devices and probably could have an app.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said along with user convenience, the new program should save on city staff and administrative time.
“Would it be fair to say we are bringing the 21st century to our parks and rec?” Moenning asked.
“That is correct,” Powell said.