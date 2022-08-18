The Norfolk Public Library will host composer, musician and professor Randall Snyder on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
At 6:30 p.m. Snyder will present “Encounters with World Music,” which features music and instruments from around the globe. The hourlong presentation will feature recordings, video clips and live demonstrations of about a dozen instruments to introduce the audience to the sounds and styles of music from different continents.
Snyder lives in Lincoln and teaches at Peru State College. Born in Chicago, he studied saxophone with his father, a professional jazz musician. He attended Quincy College and the University of Wisconsin, receiving a doctorate in 1973. He also has received fellowships to study Korean music at the Traditional Performing Arts Institute in Seoul.
Snyder has taught courses in jazz, ethnomusicology and rock ’n’ roll at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. About 100 of his pieces have been published, with several commercially recorded. His orchestral and chamber music has won several composition contest prizes and, in 1992, Snyder was the recipient of an National Education Association grant as composer-in-residence with the Nebraska Chamber Orchestra.
His music has been played by various chamber ensembles, symphonies and jazz orchestras. The Nebraska Arts Council has given him several fellowships. He also has been active as a jazz performer, appearing as bassist in two documentary films with Kansas City pianist Jay McShann.
This program is free and open to the public. It is the fourth of six programs in the library’s Summer Speaker Series sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.