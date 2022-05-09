Eight Norfolk businesses recently received citations for selling alcohol, tobacco or vaping products to minors.
Chief Don Miller with the Norfolk Police Division said 61 businesses were checked to verify compliance with alcohol and tobacco laws. Compliance with the laws is an important part of keeping the community’s youths safe and healthy, he said.
In an effort to verify compliance, Norfolk police — with a grant provided by the Healthy Communities Initiative — occasionally checks local businesses to verify they are also doing their part.
Underage participants work with law enforcement, using their own valid Nebraska driver’s license during the checks.
The most recent checks were conducted on two separate evenings over the past couple of weeks. During the checks, seven businesses sold alcohol to minors: Love’s Truck Stop, 1300 Monroe Ave.; Jim’s Fine Wines, 2001 Market Lane; District Table and Tap, 226 Norfolk Ave.; Fast Mart, 315 Omaha Ave.; The Granary, 922 S. 13th St.; El Mezcal, 601 S. 25th St.; and Pizza Hut WingStreet, 506 S. 25th St. Citations were issued at each location and will be forwarded to the Madison County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
In addition, last month Norfolk police checked businesses that sell vape products. A total of six vape shops were checked. One — Cigarettes and More, 1303 Center Drive — sold products to an underage person. A citation was issued and will be forwarded to the county attorney for prosecution.