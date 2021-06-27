Complaints leads to woman’s arrest

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 east of Norfolk on Saturday night after receiving complaints from Cuming County authorities that the driver might be intoxicated and that there were also children in the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Catina Hins, 33, of Norfolk was found to be intoxicated and two minor children under age 12 were also found in the vehicle, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. She was stopped about 10 p.m. Saturday.
Hins was placed under arrest for DWI-third offense and then booked at the sheriff’s office where she tested nearly three times the legal limit, Unger said.
Hins was jailed pending the setting of a bond on the felony charges. The two children were released to a relative.