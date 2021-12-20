PIERCE — Pierce Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to a bus fire Saturday morning at Pierce High School.
Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh said the call came in Saturday at 9:36 a.m. to the west parking lot at the high School. The Lexington diesel engine bus, which had arrived about 7:10 to 7:20 a.m. for a wrestling match at the school, was on fire.
“Nobody was on the bus and nobody had been on the bus for at least an hour after the driver had exited the bus,” Dolesh said. “Thank goodness.”
The point of origin of the fire was the center of the bus, down below, Dolesh said. From there, it spread into the interior of the bus and continued to move.
“I would say the bus is probably totaled,” he said. “It pretty much gutted it.”
There were no firefighters injured or anyone else injured. The vehicles around the bus were moved by the owners or others immediately, so when firefighters arrived, they could get to it quickly, Dolesh said.
The wrestling match continued Saturday, but that’s not where the story ends — thanks to the generosity of those attending.
“Sound like they are getting another charter bus from Norfolk, so they will be able to get home tonight,” he said of the Lexington wrestlers.
The cause of the fire was not determined, and the state fire marshal arrived to investigate and go over the remains of the bus with firefighters, Dolesh said.
Rick Adams, a history teacher and boys golf coach at Pierce, was announcing at Saturday’s wrestling tournament.
At one point, after tournament attendees had heard of the bus fire, somebody brought a plastic pitcher to the tournament’s head table for fans to put money in to help the Lexington coaches and student-athletes.
Adams announced that anyone in attendance at the wrestling tournament could donate if they wished. More than $1,000 was raised to help Lexington out with any immediate needs.
“Their bus caught fire and was a total loss, and that included the underneath storage compartment,” Adams said. “(Lexington) didn’t request this, but people thought that they might need food for the ride home or things like clothes or toothpaste.”
Adams said he didn’t know who thought of the idea to start the fundraising, but that it was a pure sign of generosity shown by the community around the holiday season.
“There was a fire in Pierce Saturday, but the real story was the heart and soul of the great people of Nebraska,” he said.
Pierce Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Pierce Police Department and Hadar Volunteer Fire & Rescue, which responded to a call of mutual aid.
Story updated 9:01 a.m. Dec. 20
Original story posted 4:15 p.m. Dec. 18
