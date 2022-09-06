The sun was out and so were the people of Northeast Nebraska at St. John's Lutheran Church for Faith Fest on Sunday. The event kicked off at 3 p.m., and the crowd grew as the afternoon went on.
The Rev. Randy Rasmussen of St. John's Lutheran Church made it clear numbers were not the goal of the day.
"If anyone can find Christ on this day or the hope that they need, we've had a good day," Rasmussen said in his opening remarks.
But people continued to trickle in and by 5 p.m., there was a respectable crowd. Among them was Marcus Kramer, pastor of the Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church in Creighton.
Kramer said events like Faith Fest are important because they draw in people who would not necessarily come to regular church services.
Kramer said Faith Fest was a smaller venue than the Christian Cross Festival, another popular religious music festival in the area, but the sound quality was impressive. Performers could be heard clearly across the venue, and as their music filled the air, several individuals could be seen dancing along, including Kramer.
Kristi Gotschall of Norfolk echoed Kramer's statements regarding the pull of music festivals. Gotschall said she enjoys Christian music and brought her mother out with her to enjoy the day. She said events like Faith Fest are important.
"It gets people out together in the community," Gotschall said.
Attendees were not limited to local citizens. Vicky Bradley and her husband traveled from Grand Island to watch. Bradley and her husband are members of the Christian Motorcycle Association and wore shirts with matching emblems across the back.
Bradley obtained her riding license just three years ago. She rides a trike-style motorcycle herself, while her husband rides a traditional two-wheeler.
The Bradleys enjoy attending Christian music festivals. They recently traveled to the state fair for the Christian music there. They decided against the motorcycles for Faith Fest, though, as they prefer not to ride late at night, and they wanted to stay for the whole festival.
Vicky Bradley said she believes Christian music festivals are an important addition to communities because they allow people to learn about faith. "What I love about stuff like this is there's no drinking, you don't see swearing and cussing, you don't see people fighting, you see people actually worshipping God," Bradley said.