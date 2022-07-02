Hundreds of career and technical education (CTE) educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2022 Nebraska Career Education Conference hosted in Kearney.
Two schools from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were among 14 schools across the state that won awards for their CTE programs.
Northeast Community College won an Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Program Award. While Dawn Friedrich, a teacher from Wausa Public Schools, won a Rich Katt CTE Educator of the Year Award.
This professional learning opportunity kicked off with a welcome by Nebraska’s commissioner of education, Matthew Blomstedt, state board of education member Kirk Penner and deputy director of economic development Dan Curran. Author, educator and advocate Kevin Fleming delivered the keynote presentation.
Over three days, conference participants selected from more than 100 breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn and reconnect with colleagues to advance their CTE programs. Local, state and national leaders presented on various topics focused on ensuring all students have equitable access to high-quality CTE programs and teaching strategies to engage learners.
Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. More information about each award as well as the award recipient biographies can be found at www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/.