VERDIGRE — When the Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars hosted Osmond last Friday night in high school football, it wasn't all about cheering for the home team.
It was also about recognizing and honoring the 13 fallen military service members killed in the Aug. 26 attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The attack was felt 7,041 miles away in Verdigre, where Verdigre Public School history teacher Cierra Morten discussed it with her students.
"With all of my history classes, we discussed what a solemn day that Friday (Aug. 27) was for our country after losing the 13 service men and women the day before," Morten said. "We also recognized the significance of the event within the historical context of their lives. The kids were clearly moved after hearing of the loss and situation in Afghanistan."
They were moved so much that several students thanked Morten for discussing it with them.
Those on social media probably have seen the many ways these 13 heroes have been honored, such as restaurants with a table reserved for the fallen 13, or bars with a drink set out for each service member.
Morten thought it would be fitting for the Verdigre students to pay respect to them as well.
"I brought the idea of memorializing the 13 to the kids last Monday, and they all wanted to do something. They came up with what the memorial would look like, and they were the driving force behind the beautiful tribute witnessed at the game,” she said.
As members of the Cougar football team entered the field, they proudly carried 13 American flags out with them. After the national anthem, the fallen 13 were honored with 13 seconds of silence.
"It was so awesome and taken very seriously by our students, which made it really moving," Morten said.
One seat of bleachers was reserved for the 13 service men and women, solemnly displayed with 13 folded flags, carnations and a sign that stated, "These seats are reserved for the fallen 13."
Morten might have had the idea to honor them, but she is quick to give credit to others who made the memorial happen.
"A great deal of thanks goes out to Mr. Quick and Mr. Shabram (football coaches) for realizing what an impact the moment could have on their student athletes and backing it 100%, which you could see in the students' actions. They also let the Niobrara athletes in on the tribute so our schools could come together in that beautiful moment of recognition."
Gary and Emy Jones supplied the flags for the evening, and Delores Ruzicka of Country Creations donated the carnations.