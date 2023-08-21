Community advocate: Telling local stories is our bread and butter

When Andi Mortland needed something close to a miracle, she turned to her local newspaper.
In early 2021, the Norfolk woman was looking for a way to raise roughly $17,000 to pay for Rocket, a specially trained seizure-response dog that would serve as a companion — and potential life saver — for her then-9-year-old son, Gunner Hemenway.
A story about the family’s efforts appeared in the Jan. 19, 2021, edition of the Norfolk Daily News. About 10 days later, a follow-up story shared the family’s good news: The entire amount they needed had been raised, and Gunner would soon have Rocket by his side.
“I believe it was within like five days of the article that we were able to get all of the funds raised,” she said.
Her reaction to the article’s response: “Amazing.”
Serving as an advocate for the community — telling local stories about local people, local organizations and local causes — is one of the main roles of a hometown newspaper.
It’s a role that’s recognized nationwide by entities like the American Library Association (ALA), which encourages its members to be in contact with their local newspapers. Why? Because local newspapers want to provide the kind of coverage their readers consider important.
“People are always going to want to know what’s going on in their back yard and in their own communities,” said Katy Ruth Camp, a reporter with the Marietta Daily Journal in Georgia.
Camp spoke on behalf of the relationship between local newspapers and libraries in a video for the ALA after the Daily Journal’s coverage of the partnership between the Cobb County Library and a program called Vision to Learn. The collaboration significantly raised the profile of the
program that helps children get vision screening and glasses when necessary.
Serving as an advocate for the community is a role that has been a priority locally throughout generations of leadership at the Daily News, as well.
Jerry Huse — who served as the fourth-generation publisher of the Daily News before handing off the reins to his son, Bill, in 2013 — believed hometown newspapers could make a difference to the readers they serve.
“As an independent newspaper, you can do things in your community. We love our community. That’s why I think those communities that do not have home ownership suffer. You can see the difference it makes in Norfolk,” Huse said before his death in 2018.
During the five generations of Huse family ownership, the Daily News has consistently supported major community fund drives — for the Norfolk Family YMCA, various school bond proposals, the Norfolk Arts Center, City of Norfolk projects and many others. The newspaper’s role was to educate readers on the details of a community fundraising effort, motivate readers to support the project, help with the solicitation of funds and then celebrate when a project is successful.
In many cases, a local newspaper’s role as an advocate for the community can have a major impact on the lives of its citizens. That’s something Allene Johnson sees every day as the director of the Norfolk Area Good Neighbors.
Johnson said she’s not sure Good Neighbors would be in existence if the newspaper didn’t hold true to its efforts to advocate for the community.
Each year, the Good Neighbors program hosts an annual Christmas drive to raise funds to keep it financially strong throughout the year. Those funds are used to help meet the needs of individuals and families who are struggling financially. For the past few years, the goal for the Christmas drive has been to raise $75,000.
“Our numbers are tremendously going up,” Johnson said of the quantity of individuals and families served by the program. In May, for example, the organization served 192 families. Those numbers were projected to increase as the summer went on.
Good Neighbors does not receive state or federal funding, so it relies on money raised through its Christmas drive, Johnson said. The fundraising effort is publicized almost exclusively — through stories and a publishing the list of donors — during the holiday season in the Daily News.
“Because of the way the Daily News does it — (donations are) in memory of or in honor of — it gives the public a chance to see who’s giving. Most of our funds come from Norfolk, but there are outside areas, too. That, I feel, gets the whole community involved,” she said of the donors list.
The stories that appear in the newspaper about the program help people see the positive impact they can make on those in need in their community, Johnson said. “I don’t know how we would operate (without the newspaper). I really don’t,” she said.
Randy Hagedorn, executive director at the Norfolk Family YMCA, shares similar sentiments about the newspaper’s role as an advocate for its community.
In 2019, the Norfolk Y wrapped up an $11 million expansion project that more than doubled the size of the existing facility and included the addition of a field house, basketball courts and a suspended track.
Hagedorn said the expansion has allowed the Norfolk Y to improve the lives of more people — many of whom are children — because of the range of activities available.
“I think (the area) would be in tough shape mentally and physically, and people would not be as sound without the Y,” Hagedorn said. “It’s not just a physical thing. It’s a mental thing. The things you can do here make you feel better.”
Hagedorn said the newspaper was instrumental in helping educate the public as efforts got underway to fund construction of the addition.
“It’s hard enough raising money, but the Daily News was there to tell the people what we were doing and what it was going to be, the big steps, and why we were doing it. That helped us tremendously. Word of mouth is one of the top things you can do, but if they can read it in the paper, that’s a big plus.”
Now that the addition to the Norfolk Y has been in operation for nearly five years, Hagedorn still turns to the newspaper to help tell the organization’s continuing story.
“People aren’t aware that we’ve got all of these classes or camps or a ton of things to do for the kids. We can put it on our Facebook page and do all of that however we want, but the Daily News really helps us by letting people know we’re not just a swim and gym.”
Austen Hagood, president of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, said he appreciates having a locally owned newspaper because its reporters are invested in the community.
“What’s great about a locally owned newspaper is that it’s facts. There’s no spin on it, and unlike a conglomerate where you never see these writers, you know these writers. We’re going to run into each other in the grocery store,” Hagood said.
Hagood said he sees similar missions between the chamber and the newspaper. Both are dedicated to growing the community, as well as promoting and connecting the people who live and work within it.
“The newspaper — probably from the beginning of the chamber — has always helped the chamber because they’ve been that community voice …,” Hagood said. “It’s always great to have a partner to help get the word out, and I think the paper has always done a great job of that.”
