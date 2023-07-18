There might be a path to get recycling picked up again if communities can work together.
Greenfiber of Norfolk announced recently it is no longer picking up paper materials but will accept large quantities of recyclables at its location.
Dennis Pieper, Greenfiber vice president of operations for the western U.S., said his company is still accepting recycling at the plant.
“If a community wanted to bring a load of recyclables, and when I say load, I mean a semi load, provided it is clean and dry, I will still purchase it,” he said.
That does not mean individual vehicles may drop off items to be recycled. Anyone wishing to drop off a semi load may call Greenfiber at 402-379-2045.
Haley Nolde, executive director of Nebraska Recycling Council of Lincoln, said communities may reach out to her to talk about recycling.
“We have offered to facilitate a meeting with all communities that were previously serviced by Greenfiber,” she said, “It was kind of a unique situation that they worked out because Greenfiber was picking paper products free of charge, and they were actually paying these communities. That doesn’t typically happen.
“I know a couple of communities are looking into buying equipment, so they can haul it themselves. The best strategy would be to have a hub and spoke model where multiple communities can contribute and then cost-share what that hauling cost would be to take it to Norfolk,” Nolde said.
She said a member of the Nebraska Recycling Council’s advisory committee is working with Greenfiber to get a list of the communities it served.
“Once he gets that list, I’m more than willing to reach out to those communities, but realistically, to continue the program, it’s going to have to look like a collaboration between communities to, hopefully, share some of the hauling fees,” she said.
Nolde said her office offers equipment grants for communities interested in applying.
Nolde said communities may reach out to the Nebraska Recycling Council if they are interested in working with other communities for recycling.
The council may be reached at 402-436-2384.