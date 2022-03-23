Communication and coordination will be the keys as workers prepare to complete one of the biggest reconstruction projects in Norfolk’s history.
On Tuesday, more than 50 representatives of the city, contractors, safety officials and businesses asked questions and made plans for the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project from First Street to 13th Street. Plans are for construction to start Monday, April 4.
The more than $13 million project was awarded to BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota. Work will go from First Street to 13th Street, with final work to be competed in 2023. Originally, plans were for it to go from 13th Street east, but with the First Street project also being worked on later than anticipated with the pandemic, the decision was made to start at First Street.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the project is straightforward. It includes removing and replacing pavement and widening the street from four lanes to five lanes with some additional curb and gutter.
“The biggest challenge will be communication,” Rames said.
The plan will be to stay in touch with businesses and places like the Norfolk Family YMCA and Norfolk Middle School, Rames said, to keep them informed of work.
The original plan was to have meetings every two weeks for all those involved and the media to keep the public informed. But based on comments made at Tuesday’s meeting, updated construction meetings will take place each week until the work gets established. Then at that time, they will take place every two weeks.
Efforts are being made to coordinate schedules and make sure all the contractors are not getting in each other’s way and businesses are informed.
The public also will be invited to ask questions and learn more about the project. On Monday, March 28, at the Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St., there will be an open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for anyone interested.
Representatives from the contractor, BX Civil & Construction, will discuss the phasing plans for the project. A formal presentation will take place as well. Attendees are asked to park on the west side of the administration building and enter through the northwest door.
Terry Mead of JEO Consulting, which designed the project, led Tuesday’s discussion.
Mead said contractors would work with the Norfolk Public Schools to be as least disruptive as possible, with hopes to get the work completed on Benjamin Avenue from First Street to Riverside Boulevard by winter.
On April 4, lane closures will begin on the south side of Benjamin Avenue from Riverside Boulevard — possibly as far as east as the Norfolk Family YMCA. Work will include relocating utility lines. More details will be announced later.
Pat Boyle of the City of Norfolk said there are always a lot of moving parts with such projects, with changes continually being made. Schemmer designed the project.
Plans also include the City of Norfolk giving updates on social media and its website.
After the open house on March 28, the next construction update meeting likely will be April 12 or 13. The exact date, time and location will be announced later.