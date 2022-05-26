MADISON — A landfill in Pierce County that takes construction waste was among the topics discussed Tuesday by the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The landfill operated by Kenny Porter had some complaints mentioned from residents living along 37th Street west of Norfolk when the Pierce County Commissioners considered renewing a conditional-use permit for it recently.
Apparently some of the trucks going to the landfill, especially from Norfolk, were using 37th Street in Madison County and losing nails and screws.
As a result, many of the residents who live along 37th Street were reporting a high number of tires being flat. Part of the reason given was the road is rough in places, and the nails and screws were bouncing out, especially in loads that were not secured.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said one of the conditions for the Pierce County permit was that Porter get a road maintenance agreement from Madison County.
Among the conditions was that while it is understood Porter has limited control on what roads the trucks use, he will be asked to encourage them to use Kaneb Road and Old Hadar Road when going to the landfill.
Porter will be asked to interview the customers who arrive at the landfill and ask them what road they used to come to the landfill, recording a log of it.
When Madison County conducts maintenance on 37th Street, it will notify Porter. That’s because it is thought that when the maintainers bring the gravel back into the middle of the road, it brings out the nails and screws that damage tires. So within two days of being notified that maintenance is taking place, Porter will run an industrial magnet over 37th Street.
Porter and others said it is not known for sure where the nails are coming from.
“They can’t prove we are doing it, and we can’t prove we aren’t doing it,” he said. “So what we’re trying to do is change our operations to do just like they said (in the conditions in the permit).”
Porter said it could even be empty trailers going back that have a few nails or small pieces of metal are hauling back empty and they bounce it out.
During a lengthy discussion, part of the reason given for going to Old Hadar Road was that it is smoother and would be less likely to dump nails or screws after a bump.
Porter said his trucks, however, may still haul dirt at times on 37th Street. When his trucks haul demolition debris, they will use Old Hadar Road, he said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said it will be interesting to see over time whether this solves the problem.
Porter said he wants to do everything he can, but he can’t control everyone who goes to the landfill the first time. If there is a trailer that is leaking or the trucks use the wrong road, their license plate will be recorded, and they will not be allowed to dump the next time.
“We get people from all over,” he said, estimating that about five to 10 trucks arrive each day.
Keith Rohde, who lives in the area near 37th Street, spoke on behalf of the residents of the area.
Rohde said he understands Porter is trying to operate a business, but there are times when Rohde has to fix two or three tires a week. Some of them are so bad that he can’t fix them and has to bring them into a business to get them fixed, he said.
Rohde said he appreciates what Porter is trying to do and hopes it solves the problem. But Rohde said if Porter is going to haul dirt on 37th Street, he should also water the road.
“The last 20 years I’ve put up with it,” Rohde said.
Uhlir and other commissioners said there are many trucks that go by on a lot of county roads that cause dust. If they start requiring some roads to be watered, soon they will be asked to have almost all the county roads watered.
Uhlir said he would ask Porter to try and use Old Hadar Road as well when he is hauling dirt. It also was suggested that recent rains should cut down on the dust on county roads.