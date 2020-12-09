A proposed zoning change was a source of contention at Tuesday’s Norfolk Planning Commission meeting and was eventually voted down.
Steve Brockhaus asked the commissioners to recommend rezoning a property of his from agricultural to light industrial.
The property is about 5 acres, so it is not very useful for agriculture, Brockhaus said.
“I don’t really have any plans with the property other than to try to improve it and resell it,” Brockhaus said. “I had a couple of people offer to buy it, but they found out it was zoned ag. It’s not much good zoned ag.”
The property is located about a half-mile north of South Airport Road and west of South Highway 81.
Several owners of the surrounding properties came to speak against the rezoning.
One of the concerns the neighbors expressed was access to the highway.
“I live just to the west of this property,” said Scott Wiebelhaus. “They (the new owners) would have to use our road. That’s a private road we’ve taken care of. It’s not a road, it’s our lane.”
There were also concerns about what type of industry or business would use the plot.
“Our concern is we are outside of city limits, so we cannot vote for anyone to represent us out there,” said Olivia Matteo. “So if we have any issues with future businesses out there, we do not have any recourse or representatives to fight for us.”
The neighbors also had safety concerns.
“Since we are all residential, we take care of each other. We know who’s out there,” Matteo said. “With a business right in the middle of that area, there would be strangers, unknown cars. We cannot get first responders out there. We have to wait for the (Madison County) sheriff.”
Chairman Dan Spray said given the neighbors’ feelings, he’s also concerned about the proposed change.
“My own personal opinion on this, I have a little bit of a problem changing to light industrial with no future tenant or use on the table,” he said. “It does butt right up next to residential houses.”
In the end, the commissioners voted unanimously against recommending the change.
Spray encouraged Brockhaus to take a look at other options for the property.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Zackary Gangwer, Dirk Waite, Jacob Thone, Matt Gilmore, Mary Hammond and Martin Griffith.
Commission members absent: None
Meeting lasted: 55 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and 10 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Commissioners elected Dirk Waite as vice chairman.
— Commissioners recommended an amendment to the Fountain Point redevelopment area plan.
— Commissioners recommended a zoning change on properties addressed as 4910, 5000 and 5002 W. Benjamin Ave.
— Commissioners voted against recommending a zoning change on a property located a half-mile north of South Airport Road and west of South Highway 81.
— Commissioners recommended the final plat of Hy-Vee Second Subdivision.