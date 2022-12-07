MADISON — Many things related to infrastructure — such as pipelines — can be worked out by talking, answering questions and keeping communication open.
“Infrastructure is a challenging and tricky business, but it’s not impossible,” said Rob Latimer of Summit Carbon Solutions, which is continuing to work toward acquiring land easements for a carbon sequestration pipeline.
“Communication, compensation, treating people respectfully and understanding their concerns, doing all that you can do to try and seek a deal is what’s needed — along with keeping people in the loop. And that’s the purpose of our conversation (here today),” Latimer said.
Latimer just finished about a 25-minute update and question-and-answer session with the Madison County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday when he got a chance to put his statements into practice.
Latimer then spent about 12 minutes getting asked questions from two landowners.
Loren Bosler, one of the landowners, said he has concerns, including that there would be a lifetime easement on the ground being sought by the Ames, Iowa, company.
Bosler said he has attended several meetings and was wondering who the investors are backing the pipeline and getting the tax credits.
“None of that is ever said,” Bosler said.
And who will train the personnel if there would be an emergency? he asked. Bosler said the farmers also should get a chance to invest in the pipeline.
Latimer said he doesn’t have the list of the 100 investors or so, but some are large and some are small.
Bosler said on his land, both Summit and Navigator, which also is proposing to build a carbon sequestration pipeline, want easements.
“Maybe you guys could just team up and build one line together,” he said.
Latimer said Bosler’s comments are well-received and the suggestion for the two companies to get together and build one pipeline is “fair.”
Summit takes emergency response training seriously and is involved with the emergency responders. There’s annual training that happens with pipelines, he said.
Latimer said he appreciated all the questions. The question of eminent domain was asked about.
Latimer said that isn’t even being considered now. At this point, all efforts are to try to get voluntary easements. Tuesday was also the type of meeting where people could get together, talk and get a better understanding.
Latimer then met with the landowners outside of the meeting room to continue discussions.
The Summit project involves capturing carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and then transporting it by pipelines to North Dakota, where it is proposed to be buried more than a mile underground.
Sequestering carbon helps to ensure ethanol plants’ viability and allows the fuels to be sold at a premium price. The projects involves five states and 32 ethanol plants.
In Nebraska, there are 319 miles of proposed Summit pipeline. In Madison County, it is nearly 25 miles with two pipelines crossing part of the county.
At the end of November, about 57% or 14 miles of easements have been obtained in Madison County, Latimer said earlier in the meeting.
“That’s about double since the last time that we came to visit you,” he said.
Construction is scheduled to begin at variety of locations in the summer of 2023, Latimer said.
The project also will bring in property tax revenue for the counties, along with lease payments to the owners.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said he had one landowner tell him from what he was offered Summit was like “finding money.” The owner told him, “Why wouldn’t I (sign up)?” Stinson said.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; Jeff Hackerott, assessor, about five from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Three hours, including meeting as a board of equalization and completing claims.
ACTION ITEMS
— As a board of equalization, approved two motor vehicle exemption requests.
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved a contract for $6,867 with Lawnco Lawn & Tree Care for 2023 lawn service and perimeter pest control.
— Approved an agreement with the City of Battle Creek to share costs for an asphaltic concrete paving project located between Highway 121 to 547th Avenue on McAllister Street.
— Approved an agreement with Maximus Consulting Services for completion of an indirect cost allocation plan and setting a rate for fiscal year 2023.
— Authorized the board chairman to execute the certification statement for the cost allocation plan based on actual costs for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2021, and setting a rate for fiscal year 2023.
— Approved the purchase of a semi-tractor at auction at a cost not to exceed $50,000.
— Approved a cost increase of dirt from $1 per yard to $1.25 per yard when purchasing from private parties.
— Appointed Todd Volk to serve as deputy Region 11 Emergency manager from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026.
— Authorized advertising for bids for an HVAC system for the courthouse.
— Postponed consideration of the 2024 grant award for community-based juvenile services.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute a six-month service agreement renewal with Trane for maintenance of the courthouse heating and cooling systems through June 30, 2023.
— Authorized Theisen Construction to make repairs to a bridge in the amount of $49,900.
— Canceled a check payable to Robert J. Hekrdle.
— Canceled a check payable to Klein Survey System Inc.
— Canceled a check payable to Stealth Broadband Communications.
— Received an update from Amy Topp of Nebraska Extension.
— Received a demonstration from EagleView Technology Co. on types of imagery available and benefits that imagery includes.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.