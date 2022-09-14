MADISON — The annual financial blueprint for Madison County is close to being wrapped up after the Board of Commissioners met Tuesday evening to again work on balancing available resources with anticipated expenses.
The board won’t finalize the budget until its Tuesday, Sept. 27, meeting, which is one the day after the county participates in the joint hearing on property tax requests mandated by LB644. That hearing begins at 6 p.m. at Northeast Community College’s Lifelong Learning Center.
LB644 requires schools, cities, counties and community colleges to take part in the joint hearing only if they raise their property taxes by 2% plus the percentage of real valuation growth.
Madison County’s valuation grew $234 million (5.3%), but the “real growth” is $82.8 million, or 2%. That means, to avoid the joint tax hearing, the county could ask for no more than a 4% increase — $654,000 — in property taxes.
As it stood Tuesday — and if no more changes in the budget are made — the county is eyeing a property tax increase of $1.6 million (9.66%).
The tax increase is needed even after the board made cuts to the road and bridge fund and transferred $1.7 million from the inheritance tax fund to lower the tax asking.
Board chairman Troy Uhlir said he had to ask himself how the tax request could be up that much considering less money is being asked for in each of the three budgets looked at Tuesday — general fund, major projects and capital acquisitions.
He explained that a year ago, the county had right at $8 million to carry over to begin the 2021-22 budget. Part of that was the $1.2 million in COVID-19 funds the county received, which was used to help buy down last year’s tax request.
There was no $1.2 million COVID revenue this year. Had there been, Uhlir said the tax increase would be closer to $400,000, or 2.45%, and the county would have avoided the joint property tax hearing.
The total tax request stands at $18,256,737, compared to last year’s request of $16,647,797. That will require a tax levy of 39.48 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation, which is up from this year’s levy of 37.92 cents.
Tax requests include $11.3 million for the general fund, $6,65 million for the road/bridge fund, and $231,200 for the road and bridge bond fund.
The proposed general fund office portion of the budget is $21,052,627, which is $22,112 less than a year ago. County Clerk Anne Pruss said the majority of the general fund departments came in lower than 6.5%, which is notable considering the board approved salary increases of 6.5%.
Those general fund budgets also include operating expenses, which Uhlir said the board and employees have worked to cut. He said this year marks the third straight that those expenses show zero percent growth.
The Sheriff’s Department budget is up $502,688 because of the new positions the board approved adding. However, the county will offset most of that increase by merging the communications center with the City of Norfolk.
The County Attorney’s office budget shows a $161,919 increase. That’s because of grant funds the county isn’t receiving this year that need to be replaced.
The road and bridge fund budget is also less than a year ago. To get there, the board has proposed spending nearly $2 million less on asphalt overlay projects. The county is carrying over $5.3 million from last year’s budget to complete nearly 15 miles of overlay this year and has budgeted $3.25 million this year for 9 miles.
Also cut was $400,000 of the $600,000 budgeted for armor coating, and $150,000 that was budgeted for machinery and trucks.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said the county discussed looking for more cuts in the road budget but stopped where it did because that budget is already behind.
Commissioner Eric Stinson agreed, saying, “The more we cut there the further behind we get.”
The capital acquisition budget totals $399,712 and is down about $900,000.
Also helping the county’s bottom line is the $6.8 million it received in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Of that total, the county is giving $500,000 each to the cities of Battle Creek, Tilden, Madison, Newman Grove, and Meadow Grove, and $2.5 million to rural fire districts.
Other uses of ARPA funds leave the county with $346,000 in that fund, which the board agreed not to designate for any purpose until the 2024 budget year. The county must allocate the funds by 2024 but has until 2026 to spend it.
This year, the county has until Friday, Sept. 30, to submit its budget to the state auditor.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Richard Johnson, county highway superintendent; Joe Smith, county attorney; about 10 other county employees; one from the public and three media representatives.
Meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes, including a short board of equalization meeting prior to the commissioners’ meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
— Authorized the 6.5% wage increase for county employees during the pay period to begin October 1, 2022.
— Heard on update from Lowell Schroeder, Five Rule Rural Planning, on Madison County’s 2022 comprehensive plan. Madison and Pierce counties received a USDA grant that will help fund an update of the counties' comprehensive plans.
— Schroeder and the board discussed current land uses, possible changes to rural zoning to handle the buffer zone around Norfolk that is the county’s jurisdiction, and looking to the future, if there is a need to plan for a transportation corridor off Industrial Road to the west to tie into US-275.
— Looking at rural land uses, Schroeder said there are 2,080 parcels that are strictly farm ground, 670 quarter-sections or larger where there are houses, and 487 parcels where there are houses that are on smaller acreages but not substantial farm ground. That’s more than 1,100 residences in rural Madison County. He said they are important to the county and need to be identified in the comprehensive plan. The goal is to have the comprehensive plan ready for final review this fall.
— Took no action on the revised county employee policy and procedure manual until after hearing the employees’ concerns with the proposed changes. A work session with Jordan Suarez with Zell HR Solutions and county employees was suggested.
— Reviewed fee reports from the county clerk, sheriff and register of deeds.
— The board also held a 40-minute budget review session Tuesday evening.