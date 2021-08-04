MADISON — A company familiar with the in-depth utility design of the Madison County Courthouse was selected Tuesday by the Madison County Board of Commissioners to further research the courthouse heating and HVAC systems.
Farris Engineering of Omaha, which is also the same company that studied the electrical system of the remodeling of the courthouse, will further examine the courthouse system and help to make recommendations so the work can be put out for bids.
Dick Johnson, the county’s road superintendent and an engineer, went over some of the most pressing needs with the courthouse’s heating and HVAC systems. They are:
* There’s an unsealed hole in the boiler flue. It has a temporary fix now.
* Replace the roof top HVAC unit, which has an estimated cost of about $100,000.
* Replace a chiller and expand controls with new equipment, with an estimated cost of about $300,000.
Ron Schmidt, county commissioner, said many of the items in the courthouse, including the HVAC unit and chiller, are original equipment and have reached their life expectancy. The courthouse was built in 1977.
“It’s working, but we are on borrowed time,” Schmidt said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said Farris Engineering is familiar with the county’s heating, air conditioning and electrical systems. The company is helping the county to develop specifications.
Commissioners said they probably can’t afford to do everything at once, so they want to get a plan on how to prioritize it.
Commissioner Eric Stinson said it naturally makes the most sense to get the hole in the boiler flue fixed immediately. It can leak carbon monoxide into the courthouse otherwise.
Johnson agreed. He said he would like to have the company do some more research and see if the new system could be more energy efficient along with a possible air filtration system.
Uhlir said it might be possible that the American Rescue Plan funds could be applied to the costs. Energy efficiency is one of the factors toward which funds may be spent, it appears.
The county’s allotment of ARP funds should be more than $6.8 million. The county has to have its funds spoken for by 2024 and dispersed by 2026.
Another consideration for ARP funding is having the county purchase the satellite office that the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department rents in Norfolk.
Purchasing the building would save the health department a monthly rent payment, which could help replace some lost funding for it.
As commissioners work on the coming 2021-22 fiscal year budget, they can incorporate the expenditures for the courthouse. Decisions will be announced later.