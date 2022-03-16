MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners has been asked to kick in $750,000 to help North Fork Area Transit purchase a building for office space and bus storage, as well as to partially fund initial operations for additional routes.
Commissioners spent nearly 45 minutes discussing the request and asking questions Tuesday before voting to delay a decision until Tuesday, April 26.
Among other concerns, county board members said they are in the middle of a fiscal year and don’t have funds immediately available.
Jeff Stewart, mobility general manager, was one of three North Fork Area Transit representatives to discuss the request with the county board. The others were Josh Schmitz, operations manager, and Ignacio Gonzalez, administration manager.
Stewart said North Fork Area Transit has about $3.2 million in federal funds available for the building. Part of the agreement is there is a 20% local match.
The City of Norfolk already has helped with the flex route system, Stewart said, and entities within the county are being sought to help provide funds.
“We do not belong to the City of Norfolk,” Stewart said. “We are a private nonprofit that operates within the city of Norfolk.”
Right now, the transit is running 7,000 trips a month or about 230 trips a day. The flex route will open Monday, April 4, within the city and, as part of the request, there would be a “Route 4” that would run to Battle Creek, Tilden and Madison.
The funds would have $620,000 go toward the new facility and $130,000 for operation costs with this new service. Three options have been proposed.
“All three options, I think, would do a great deal of service to everyone within the county,” Stewart said.
With Norfolk having medical facilities, Northeast Community College and shopping, there’s a lot of need to get people to Norfolk. And vice versa, there are people who need to go to the courthouse or who live in Norfolk and work at Tyson in Madison, he said.
Three locations for the building are being considered in Norfolk, Stewart said, with one on Omaha Avenue preferred. The facility would have a 40-year service life and could house all the vehicles.
Commissioners asked a range of questions, including whether the $750,000 could be split over three to five years.
Stewart said to get the federal match for the purchase contract of the facility, the $620,000 would be needed within 90 to 150 days.
As service has increased, the need for more vehicles has increased. It has gone from 10 to 20 vehicles, with parking them out in inclement weather deteriorating them, Stewart said.
The current facility houses four vehicles, with a lease on a building downtown that is month-to-month.
If the ideal building is purchased at a desired location, it still would require about $1.2 million to $1.6 million in improvements to open up some of the more than 19,000 square feet of retail space. It would allow for additional growth and serve as a transfer hub.
“It is an ideal location,” Stewart said.
Over the long term, North Fork Area Transit also is in discussions to provide service to Wayne and Pierce counties, he said.
“Is this a one-time ask?” asked commissioner Ron Schmidt.
“Yes it is,” Stewart said.
“Guaranteed?” Schmidt asked.
“Guaranteed,” Stewart said.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir said the county cannot use federal funds, such as American Rescue Plan Act funds, to get matching federal funds.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, agreed. She said this is the first year since she has been in office that the county had a federal audit.
“I want to be very cautious with what we commit our money to,” she said.
Commissioner Eric Stinson asked if the property was zoned properly.
Stewart said it is and there are no concerns with it.
Uhlir said he sees the need for enhancing transportation and the county wants to help.
“We’ve got to take some serious thought into how to make this work,” Uhlir said. “I like the fact that you will be able to get out into the smaller communities. It’s a win-win for both of us.”
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; 14 from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, eight minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska Central Railroad Co. for a rail safety project located on 833rd Road near Enola West NCRR Crossing.
— Approved a rental agreement with Madison County Ag Society for use of the Commercial Building during courthouse closure for rewiring project.
— Approved James R. Maly’s lot split, which is located at 54785 841st Road, Battle Creek.
— Authorized canceling a check payable to Harbor Freight.
— Met with attorney Jason Doelle of Norfolk regarding bridge repairs located on property owned by Rodney and Yvonne Julsen, 1741 340th Ave., Newman Grove.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.