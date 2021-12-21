MADISON — Earlier this year, the Madison County Board of Commissioners hired a human resources company to update the employee handbook and go over various employee issues.
On Monday, they heard from a representative of Zelle HR Solutions, a Lincoln human resources firm that has assisted other counties with hiring and employment issues.
Madison County does not have a human resources officer but routinely has questions come up that the clerk’s office, which handles payroll, has to decide. Earlier this year, the county board agreed to contract with Zelle to assist with such questions.
Jordan Arndt of Zelle said her company has been working with the county for a few months and wanted to provide an update.
The handbook review is going well and will take a few more hours with employees, she said. The handbook was last reviewed and updated in 2016.
Other issues that have come up include handling employee relations in a few departments, handling open positions and interviewing prospective employees, and completing a compensation review for elected officials.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, said Arndt’s preliminary work on the job openings has saved a lot of time. One of the positions has since been filled, she said.
One of the areas that was reviewed in the employee handbook was funeral leave. Arndt said a lot of counties are similar to Madison County, which includes paid leave for up to five days for an immediate family member. There had been a request to extend it.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said if employees need longer but don’t have any vacation or compensation time, they can have up to an additional 30 days off of unpaid leave.
“This is not a business for profit,” Uhlir said. “This (employer) runs on taxes.”
An immediate family member is considered a spouse or child.
Arndt will have more meetings with county employees and elected officials in the coming weeks. Her findings will be shared with the county clerk, who will relay them to commissioners.
The county also may look at sharing sick time or compensation time with another county. Arndt said other counties already do that.
At some point, all the findings will be taken to the county board. The county board can then take the findings to update the employee handbook or make other changes they support.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, road superintendent; Sheriff Todd Volk; four from the public and three reporters.
Meeting lasted: 1 hours, 38 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Appointed Richard Krepela to serve as member of the advisory board for the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
— Acknowledged the receipt of the official bond and oath of Mark Deuel as clerk of Sanitary and Improvement District 3.
— Acknowledged receipt of the official bond and oath of Kevin L. Erickson as chairman of Sanitary and Improvement District 3.
— Authorized advertising bids for a semi-tractor truck and belly dump trailer for District 2. This is replacement equipment and may include a used semi-tractor truck.
— Approved the certification of proper completion for Structure Nos. C005920815, C005901103, and C005900727, NDOT Project STWD-CBMP(2).
— Approved the updated county board district precinct lines per 2020 census data.
— Reappointed County Attorney Joseph Smith to serve a three-year term on the sheriff’s office merit commission from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024.
— Canceled check payable to Mike and Gina Uecker.
— Discussed security for courthouse during closure for rewiring project.
— Made plans for updating the Madison County Comprehensive Plan.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.