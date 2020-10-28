MADISON — The Madison County board of commissioners made three major equipment purchases Tuesday, including one for a wheel loader that one of the bidders questioned.
Two of the three purchases went to the lowest bidder. Those purchases were for a Side Dump trailer for $56,540 from Truck Center Companies of Norfolk and a belly dump trailer for $53,876 from RDO Truck Center of Norfolk.
The one that was questioned was for $205,750 from Murphy Tractor & Equipment, Sioux City, Iowa, for the wheel loader.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt asked that the purchase be discussed given that questions had arisen and the two bidders involved were both at the meeting.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county received nine bids from six companies on the loaders.
Uhlir said Murphy gave the county $49,000 for the loader the county traded in and offered a six-year and 3,000-hour warranty, with delivery in 60 to 90 days.
Uhlir said the Murphy bid met all the specifications.
The lowest bid was $179,850 from a LaVista company, but the bid did not meet specifications in three areas. The shortages included the weight, the transmission and the tires.
A representative of the company offered to make changes that would enable it to meet the specifications and possibly still be lower than the next lowest bid.
Uhlir said it is difficult to take a bid that doesn’t meet specifications because it isn’t fair to the bidders that did.
Schmidt asked Dick Johnson, who is an engineer and sometimes advises the county on purchases, if the county could accept a bid that didn’t meet specifications but the bidder was willing to upgrade it.
Johnson said the county probably could accept it, but he would advise against it. Along with the bid that was submitted, the company could have submitted a second bid that met all the specifications, he said.
The lowest bid that met specifications was for a John Deere. The lowest bid — that did not meet specifications — was for a Sany.
A representative of Murphy Tractor said he also could have made his bid lower if he would not have to meet the specifications.
In the end, the county board stuck with its initial decision to go with the lowest bid that met all the specifications. The vote was 3-0.
The Madison County board of commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Christian Ohl and Ron Schmidt.
Others in attendance: Eric Stinson, Madison County commissioner candidate; Dick Johnson, Madison County road superintendent; two from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: One hour, 15 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved the 2021 county board schedule and 2021 holiday schedule.
— Acknowledged receipt of official bond and oath for Scott A. Gray as vice president of administrative services of Northeast Community College.
— Approved a revised agreement with CMBA Architects for additional architectural
services for communication room with cost not to exceed $25,000.
— Approved an interlocal agreement with Stanton County for cost-sharing expense of Stanton Northwest, Phase 2 bridge project.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute agreement to the Nebraska Association of County Officials for annual 2021 membership.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute amendment and addendum to NIRMA/NIRMA II intergovernmental/interlocal agreement.
— Canceled a county check payable to Barco Municipal Products.
— Reviewed several written reports and processed claims.