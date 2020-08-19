MADISON — As the Madison County board of commissioners continues to work on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, some challenges await.
At the start of the day Tuesday, the county board looked at about a $49.7 million budget, which is up about 8.41% over the previous budget.
The county’s levy last year was 37.9 cents per $100 of valuation. With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing the economy, coupled with many commercial properties experiencing significant increases in valuation, the county was seeking to maintain or lower the levy of this year’s budget.
Last year’s certified valuation was a little over $4 billion and is expected to increase about 5%, based on projections. That means the 2020-21 proposed levy would be about 40.6 cents.
While commissioners spent about two hours discussing the budget, most of the efforts centered on finding ways to cut it.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said he wants to make sure that the levy does not go up, with hopes of instead decreasing it. That way all the property owners who got hit with significant valuation increases won’t be hurt as bad.
Commissioner Troy Uhlir, board chairman, and Christian Ohl, another commissioner, said they share the same concerns.
“I for sure don’t want to raise the levy,” Uhlir said. “I definitely don’t want to raise (it that much).”
Uhlir suggested the county board get the levy down to below 37.9 cents by:
— Using $1.2 million in inheritance tax to decrease the property taxes used. The county gained about $1.3 million in inheritance and still would have about $1.7 million in inheritance reserves.
— Spending $2.5 million in bonds for roads instead of $5 million. Six of the 15 miles proposed for asphalt overlays would be road projects from last year, so those funds already are available.
Uhlir said his goal is to get the levy to 36.9 cents or match last year.
Ohl said it is important to remember that the county expenditures still only account for about 20% of the overall property tax levy. So even if the county could find a way not to increase its property tax request, the overall levy could still go up, depending on what the other entities do, he said.
Schmidt said the county should try to be leaders and get down to the same amount of property taxes it spent last year, which was $15.4 million.
Uhlir said it is hard to lower the budget when the county is trying to do more road resurfacing or new construction. Nevertheless, he appreciates how the elected officials have limited their budgets with only a 2% wage increase.
“We’re not just trying to take (the taxpayer) money,” Uhlir said. “We’re trying to do good things with your money.”
Uhlir, along with Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, Madison County road superintendent; and Nancy Scheer, Madison County deputy clerk, serve as the budget committee.
Johnson said he thinks those cuts should get the budget close to Uhlir’s goal.
The tentative schedule includes reviewing the proposed budget at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1. On Thursday, Aug. 20, the county will receive certified property valuations from the county assessor. The county anticipates they will increase by 5%, which also will help determine the final levy.
The public hearing to set the property tax request for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget is tentatively set for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to approve an additional 1% increase in restricted funds.
At least 75% — all three commissioners — must vote in favor of the additional 1% increase for it to pass. Otherwise, the county budget is limited to a 2.5% increase because of lid limits.
Members present: Chairman Ron Schmidt, Troy Uhlir and Christian Ohl.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Todd Volk, sheriff; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Eric Stinson, commissioner candidate; about five from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 34 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved the Melcher Lot Split, which is located along 827th Road, west of Madison.
— Set the public hearing date for Tuesday, Sept. 15, to receive input regarding 2020-21 fiscal year budget and adoption of property tax at an amount different from the prior fiscal year.
— Acknowledged receipt of the Region 11 Emergency Management budget for the 2020-
21 fiscal year.
— Postponed an agreement with Power Computing Inc. to rewrite payroll processing program. It likely will be considered on Oct. 14.
— Approved an agreement with Watch Guard to provide in-car video and body camera for law enforcement officers.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute an engagement letter with Freight Rail for support of the landmark Stagger’s Rail Act.
— Postponed until Tuesday, Sept. 15, a public hearing to consider vacating or abandoning the west one-half mile of county road of 831st Road between 551st Avenue and 552nd Avenue.
— Reviewed and processed claims.