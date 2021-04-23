Farmers have been tiling fields where crops are planted to get rid of wet spots and make more of the land able to be farmed, especially if parts of it are often wet.
There are state and local agencies that have regulatory authority over whether tiling is allowed. Part of the requirements are the water should drain into a gulch, creek or river.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Madison County Joint Planning Commission, members were asked if they supported having landowners get a permit from the county to tile land.
Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator, said the question was brought up by Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, to see what the joint planning commission thought of the idea.
There is a property owner in the county who has contacted Uhlir because a neighboring property tiled his land. Now the adjoining property owner has issues getting to his land because water has soaked his access road to his field.
McWhorter said there is one big obstacle for counties issuing permits — they don’t have hydro engineers.
If Madison County would require a permit to tile, it would need to have those seeking to tile to get a flow study completed. The studies are expensive and would be required to be completed, with the engineering signing off, she said.
In addition, natural resources districts already check to see if the water from the tile will be going into a gulch or creek. Ditches are not supposed to be considered a natural waterway.
Several joint planning commissioners said they don’t think the county should be stepping over other jurisdictions to impose its own regulations on tiling.
In addition, if water is backing up in ditches because a waterway is plugged — perhaps by a blocked culvert — it is responsibility of the property owner to unplug it, they said.
Finally, commissioners said the situation that has been described to them sounds like a civil matter.
McWhorter said she would let Uhlir know the sentiments of the joint planning commission.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening at the planning commission office in Norfolk.
Members present: Roger Acklie, chairman, Merlin Oswald, Joy Griffith, Raymond Flood, Jim Prauner, Merlin Milander and Travis Amen.
Members absent: Zach Westerman, Stan Schapman and Steve Abler.
Others present: Zoning office assistant Jennie Martinez; three members of the public and one media representative.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use permit application of Tyler Carter to construct a garage over 1,000 square feet at 106 S. Sixth St. in Battle Creek. The garage will be 30 feet by 40 feet and 1,200 square feet. Nobody spoke in opposition. The only concern was a letter from a neighbor who questioned if a water line would be moved because of an easement. It was stated during the public hearing that the water line would be moved because it is where the garage will be located. The request was approved 7-0 and will go to the Battle Creek City Council on Monday, May 10, for final consideration.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and approved the conditional-use permit application of James Lanman at 54844 Highway 275 by Norfolk. The property is about 4.64 acres and is zoned ag transitional. The house will overlook Kelly’s Country Club and will have access onto the highway with three other residences. The vote was 7-0 and will next be heard by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which has final authority. That most likely will be on Tuesday, May 11.
— Heard a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator. Also heard Roger Acklie announce that the joint planning commission members are invited to attend one of two sessions of a meeting on Wednesday, April 28, at Madison County Extension. The meetings will be either 3:30 to 5 p.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m. The purpose is to meet with other city, town and county officials to discuss updating the comprehensive plan.