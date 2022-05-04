An agreement over exemptions on sidewalk requirements in the city’s large-lot subdivisions was presented to the Norfolk Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Requests for sidewalk waivers have become a regular issue for the city. Early last December, Norfolk resident Stephen Karmazin came before the commission with a request for a sidewalk waiver on The Pines subdivision west of Norfolk but, more than anything, he needed direction from the city on how to handle the requirement for sidewalks in the area’s challenging terrain.
Karmazin’s request was tabled in multiple meetings that followed as city personnel researched various models for how to address sidewalk requirements in his situation and in similar areas.
On Tuesday, city planner Valerie Grimes said, “We kind of took what we did a couple of years ago with the hard-surfacing waiver and kind of gave something in code that, if you meet these criteria, then you automatically get a waiver, essentially.”
The criteria for the waiver require that lots are for single-family residential dwellings; the subdivision contains three lots or more; a minimum of 80% of the lots have frontage of 200 feet or more; all lots are 3 acres or more; the area is not utilizing city utilities, such as water and sewer; and there is no abutting sidewalk or trail to any of the lots.
The automatic waiver also includes a signed agreement with the city that says once there is a sidewalk or trail adjacent to any lot and subdivision, then the city will design as it is needed at that time, Grimes said.
“It’s not a straight-out, absolutely you will have to put one in,” she said. “The city will take a look at it at that time — whether it’s a sidewalk on both sides, a trail on one side — and kind of look at the needs of the time.”
Commission chairman Dan Spray asked if it would be appropriate to include verbiage about grading being done at the time of lot development.
“I’m trying to think long-term because, eventually you know, we’ll want sidewalks everywhere,” he said.
Grimes said the template agreement has not been written yet, but the legal office would be in charge of writing it. She added that the agreement would be filed with the county so as ownership of the property changes hands, the agreement would be found within the title search, eliminating the possibility of surprises for new owners in the future.
Karmazin was present for Tuesday morning’s public hearing on the issue and stood to offer his thanks for the work the commission and city personnel had done to address the issue.
“I just want to thank everybody for taking the time to hash this out over the last six months. ... I genuinely appreciate everybody looking at it. My hope is that it addresses kind of the ongoing issues that I know have been out there with other subdivisions like you said,” Karmazin said.
Commissioners unanimously voted to send the recommendation of the amendment to the city council for approval.
“I think this is a good compromise,” Spray said. “We’ve been trying to strike some kind of happy medium with those large lots for some time. I commend the staff for getting that worked through and making the recommendation.”
IN OTHER business at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners unanimously approved recommendation of the redevelopment plan for Valley Drive Properties.
City finance director Randy Gates introduced the topic during the public hearing, saying Valley Drive Properties had submitted a tax-increment financing application for property located northeast of the intersection of South Victory Road and Highway 275, bordering the North Fork of the Elkhorn River levee on the west.
Once approved, the 9.28-acre parcel of land will go through a three-phase construction process that will ultimately include 50 duplex dwelling units. Some will include two-car attached garages, and others will have one-car attached garages.
The total estimated cost of the project is $9.5 million, which includes land acquisition, construction and financing fees and is based on current pricing. City water and sewer extension, streets, curbs, drainage and storm sewers were among the uses given for TIF funds; total TIF-eligible costs are $2.1 million, Gates said.
“Upon completion of the duplexes and projects, it’s expected to have an assessed valuation of $6.9 million supporting a little over $1.2 million of TIF,” Gates said.
Steven Rames, the city’s public works director, said the project would connect to the utility extension that was completed in the area a couple of years ago and would be sufficient for the redevelopment’s needs.
Kelby Herman of Norfolk, developer and owner of Valley Drive Properties, said he was part of the nearby Nor-Park Development and believes the new proposal for this redevelopment is a good fit that provides different housing options.
“It’s a nice transition from apartment living to smaller townhome living to, hopefully, the next step is home ownership,” he said.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Dirk Waite, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone, Brandon Franklin, Kaycee Kube and Cody Ronnfeldt.
Meeting lasted: 23 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, two; and three from the public.
ACTION ITEMS
— Commissioners approved a conditional-use permit sought by Western Engineering Co. to operate an asphalt hot-mix facility at 2101 E. Eisenhower Ave., about three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of North Victory Road and East Eisenhower Avenue. The permit is an extension of the permit granted in June 2020, which expired after one year. The new permit extends the term for another three years.
— Commissioners approved a conditional-use permit to allow an oversize accessory building at 1001 Kelland Drive. The property already has a couple of accessory buildings, and the request is due to adding on to an existing storage building. The property is ag-zoned but, because the accessory buildings are non-ag-related, they are limited to 3,500 square feet total, and the proposed addition would exceed that amount, resulting in the need for the conditional-use permit.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners approved recommendation of the redevelopment plan for Valley Drive Properties redevelopment project.
— Commissioners approved recommendation of an amendment to Section 23-42 of the official city code to include an exemption to the sidewalk requirements; to amend Section 23-48 for clarification and to provide for documentation when a previously waived requirement is met.