MADISON — Madison County approved its one- and six-year road plan on Wednesday, including about $5.4 million of hard surfaced road projects on nearly 19 miles.
“The one-year projects are pretty aggressive,” said Dick Johnson, the Madison County roads superintendent, who presented the plan to the Madison County Board of Commissioners during a meeting on Wednesday.
The one-year plan contains about $8.5 million, and the six-year plan contains about $22 million.
Every year, the county is required to submit a road improvement plan that is stored in the county clerk’s office, with documentation provided to the Nebraska Department of Roads. Following about a 20-minute public hearing, commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the plans.
The one-year road projects include:
— The county’s north 1½ miles of Hadar Road, which will be concrete. Work will start this spring.
— A bridge about 1 mile south and 1 mile west of Battle Creek.
— Three bridges that will be replaced with culverts located 3 miles west of Meadow Grove at Dry Creek; and from the Highway 81 and Highway 32 junction, 3 miles east and 5.5 miles south over stream, and from the Highway 81 and Highway 32 junction, 3 miles east and 5 miles south over stream.
— About nine other timber bridges around the county built in the 1930s that are going to be replaced, mostly by culverts.
— A total of nearly 19 miles of hard-surfaced roads that will be resurfaced with asphalt. In addition, about 8 of the miles will be rebuilt, the old asphalt crushed and used to provide a base, then covered with fresh asphalt.
— Madison County North, which is shared with the City of Madison, and includes concrete by the courthouse north to the portion that was recently resurfaced.
Some of the six-year highlights include:
— The Apple Orchard bridge replacement, which is the crooked bridge north of Norfolk on Eisenhower Avenue. The state and the federal government will help pay for it. The state is conducting a study to determine what would be the best replacement location. It is scheduled to be let in 2023.
— Elevating about a half-mile road by Newman Grove and then resurfacing the road.
— Replacing a bridge by the Tyson Pork Plant in Madison.
— Battle Creek North, which includes repairing a bridge and filling in a hole near it. The bridge was scheduled to be repaired in 2019 from the 2010 flood and had been bid. Then it was nearly destroyed before work could begin in 2019. The state and federal government are assisting. Efforts are being made to replace the road near the bridge with concrete because it has heavy truck traffic. The concrete could be at the county’s expense.
The county also discussed various places where the Elkhorn River is eroding land. There are some places where the county cannot do anything and others where it could affect public property, such as a road.
Commissioner Ron Schmidt said there are places where it is past needed, saying “the barn is halfway burned down now.” Schmidt asked if anything could be done near Tilden where a house was lost.
Johnson said there are locations where he has discussed it with FEMA, including a proposal with riprap. FEMA has indicated it may want something more environmentally friendly, he said.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the county had up to $5 million approved to be bonded for this year’s road resurfacing plan but bonded only about $2.5 million.
“We’re not intending to do any bonding for this year’s (projects),” Uhlir said.
The county has about 120 miles of hard-surfaced roads but was falling behind by only being able to replace about 5 miles a year because of budget limitations. With bonding, it is hoped that about 15 miles can be completed annually.
Schmidt said given how low interest rates are now — and likely to go up — it makes sense to bond. The cost of roads might go up 10% annually and bonds are about 3%, he said.
Uhlir said another advantage of bonding is when the county does more miles, it gets a better price per mile. Many of the asphalt companies that bid will do so with plans to set up a workplace in the county, which then saves on costs to transport it here.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, Madison County sheriff; Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; three road foremen, other county officials, four from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: Two hours, 16 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved an agreement with Hollman Media, for implementation of QuickBooks Desktop to replace current Budget Tracker program in the amount of $13,400.
— Approved an application proposal with Hollman Media, for development of the application that would sync data from the register of deeds and county assessor’s offices in the amount of $12,000.
— Approved the appointment of Bobbi Risor to serve on Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPPs) committee.
— Approved the 2021-25 Comprehensive Community Plan for the Northeast Nebraska
Juvenile Partnership.
— Authorized advertising for bids for a replacement of a bridge, about 1 mile south and 1 mile west of Battle Creek.
— Approved a declaration for Sept. 13 as “Larry Dix Day” to honor work on behalf of counties through the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
— Authorized the chairman to sign an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for a roads project.
— Approved a substitution of pledged securities with Midwest Bank, Pierce.
— Conducted a public hearing and approved the application of Jon and Amy Siegert for a conditional-use permit — pending the signing of a livestock waiver — to construct a home on less than 40 acres, which is located south of Norfolk, along 836th Road. The county requires people granted conditional-use permits to build houses on less than 40 acres in A1 (the county’s most intensive ag zoning) to sign waivers if they are located within the setback of an adjacent livestock operation. The idea is to try to keep intensive agricultural uses separate from residential areas so there aren’t complaints about odors, flies and other agricultural uses that some people find offensive. The Siegerts wanted to have time to read the waiver.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.