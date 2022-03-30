MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners periodically holds public comment periods allowing citizens to talk about anything.
They usually are held at the end of the regular meeting. Tuesday’s meeting included one.
The topics covered included county road resurfacing, ditch maintenance and a question about who was responsible for setting the speed limits on 37th Street south of the roundabout west of Norfolk.
It began when a resident of North Airport Road near Norfolk questioned how the county goes about restoring shoulders after roadwork.
The resident said after his road was restored, the grass was torn up in the ditch. So the man planted grass and was getting it restored, but later a grader came and put gravel on the ditches after it got armor coated.
“Now I got about a 2-foot strip of Texas sand burrs, sand burrs and crabgrass,” the man said.
On other roads, the man said, he has seen the ditches reseeded or not ruined.
Dick Johnson, roads superintendent, and the commissioners provided answers.
Depending on the contract, especially if it is concrete work and not asphalt, shoulders are included. It depends on how it is bid.
On overlays, such at North Airport Road, the county ordered a 3- or 4-inch overlay, with the county then responsible for doing the shoulder work with a grader.
On some projects, there is cement stabilization. That involves going about 12 inches down, mixing the reclaimer with a type of concrete mix and then adding water.
The type of traffic the roads handle and the cost of concrete versus asphalt are factors that determine when asphalt, concrete or a concrete reclaimer is used. Concrete lasts longer, so it is chosen when feasible.
Commissioners also thanked the man in the past for planting grass and taking care of the ditch.
And when it comes to setting the speed limit on 37th Street south of the roundabout on Highway 275, that’s the City of Norfolk’s jurisdiction. It was one of the areas that was annexed recently by Norfolk.
The concern is that the speed limit is 35 mph, but other parts of the street farther north are 45 mph. There is no consistency, and it is being patrolled for speeders, the man said.
Farther north in the county’s jurisdiction on the street, the speed limit is 45 mph. One reason given for the slower limit by the city might be that there are more trucks pulling out south of the roundabout, with new development taking place.