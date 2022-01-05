Commissioner files

MADISON — Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, who was elected to represent District 3 in 2018, filed Wednesday morning for reelection to the post.
Wednesday was the first day that incumbents could refile for elected offices.
MADISON — Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, who was elected to represent District 3 in 2018, filed Wednesday morning for reelection to the post.
