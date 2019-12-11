The man believed to be the youngest commissioner ever to serve in Madison County has decided that eight years will be enough.
Christian Ohl, who was 28 when he took office in January 2013, announced Wednesday afternoon that he doesn’t plan to seek re-election when his term expires at the end of 2020.
“I do not plan to run for a third term as a commissioner in Madison County. It has been a tremendous honor and I've been humbled to see first-hand how hard-working, giving, and selfless the people of Madison County are,” Ohl said in a written release. “Whether it's tornadoes in a neighboring county, regional flooding, or a neighbor in need, the people roll up their sleeves and act as a community to help each other.”
In looking back, he reflected on some of the times weather has impacted the county.
Ohl, who is currently the longest serving commissioner, said Madison County is served by a tremendous group of employees. When snow storms are
predicted, some road maintenance members have chose to spend the night at the shop to ensure they can open the roads.
“This Thanksgiving, and many holidays prior, the road maintenance crew and law enforcement canceled plans so they could be present to keep roads open and safe,” Ohl said.
During flooding last March, the District 2 road foreman spent a night in an excavator pulling trees away from bridge supports to ensure the community didn't lose the bridge, Ohl said.
“I could tell stories about tremendous character and work that is done in every office,” he said. “Our county is filled with people like this, the sons and daughters of farmers who learned to do whatever it takes to help a neighbor and finish the work that must be completed.”
Next year, there remains some very important repairs to complete and important projects that had been delayed in the wake of the flooding.
“The amount of work completed last year, in the repair and improvement of our roads, was truly amazing. We have a very aggressive schedule for 2020 and I am looking forward to what will be completed this next year,” Ohl said.
Ohl defeated incumbent Marty Griffith and former two-term commissioner Rod Hughes in the District 2 Republican primary in 2012. There was no Democratic challenger in the November general election in 2012.
The district consists solely of Norfolk’s city wards — the southern wards of 3 and 4. Ohl also works as a financial adviser. His wife, Cassandra, works as a school psychologist.
“With gratitude and humility, I want to thank the people of this county for the opportunity I have had to serve as a commissioner,” Ohl said.