A request for a permit to build an oversized building in a residential area of Battle Creek was recommended for denial after some neighbors raised concerns about possible flooding and use of it for a semi-truck.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission voted 6-3 against recommending it to be approved on Thursday evening, but the request will still be forwarded to the Battle Creek City Council with a recommendation for denial. The council is not bound by the recommendations of the planning commission.
Justin and Staci Ertzner are seeking the conditional-use permit to build a large personal garage at 200 S. Sixth St. in Battle Creek. It will serve as an oversized garage, according to the application.
Accessory buildings that are more than 1,000 square feet generally require conditional-use permits in Madison County.
Ertzner said the building would not be more than 20 feet tall, but it will have 14-foot doors so that he can on occasionally park his semi-tractor inside it. The stacks on the tractor are 13 feet, 8 inches.
Ertzner said he already has a commercial location that he pays for in Norfolk, so the building will primarily be used for storage. It will match the house and will be an upgrade on an existing garage.
He said it would be rare when the semi is parked in the garage, and it won’t be running except during the day. The building will be occasionally used for tune-ups, he said.
The primary purpose of the building is for storage so he no longer will have to rent storage units, he said. It has been proposed to be 40 feet by 56 feet and meets all the setback requirements.
There were three letters of opposition to the request. The letters were submitted by Lyle and Betty Hofmann, Andrew and Barbara Hrabanek and Ron and Judith Smith.
The concerns included that the building would add to water issues, including drainage, it would limit sunlight for one of the neighbor’s windows, it would become a shop for working on trucks, it would be out of character with the neighborhood and would decrease sight lines with vehicles traveling from the high school.
Commissioner Roger Acklie asked if the planning commission could be liable if it approved the request and there would be drainage issues.
Heather McWhorter, the county’s zoning administrator, said it likely would be a civil matter. Also, the property is not in a flood plain so there is no need to mitigate before construction.
Justin Ertzner said his building should not impede the flow of water. Ertzner said he knows what flooding issues are about as he himself had to spend $45,000 to address flooding problems at his house. He does not wish that upon himself or his neighbors, he said.
Voting against allowing the permit were Jim Prauner, Roger Acklie, Zach Westerman, Merlin Milander, Joy Griffith and Stan Schapman.
Voting in favor of allowing the permit were Richard Grant, Merlin Oswald and Steve Abler. Raymond Flood was not at the meeting.