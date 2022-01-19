Approval of a conditional-use permit for a downtown microbrewery hinged on a compromise regarding storage of undiluted product.
On Wednesday morning, members of the Norfolk Planning Commission deliberated the terms of a permit sought by Seven County Spirits to build a microdistillery in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The business would be a fermenting and distilling facility for the creation of products that included whiskey, rum, vodka and gin.
Commission chairman Dan Spray presented varying versions of the permit, including a version that set a limit of 95% to the alcohol on site.
Randy Rasmussen, speaking on behalf of Seven County Spirits, said a minimum of 95% alcohol is needed to produce vodka.
“It’s close to what I’m saying, but it’s not the same,” Rasmussen said of the permit’s verbiage. “What if I have 96% alcohol? I’m still going to dilute it down to 70% for storage, but 96 could put me out of compliance, and I don’t want to do that.”
Rasmussen asked commissioners if they would review the permit’s verbiage to say the alcohol could be produced or purchased over 70% but it would be diluted to 70% after production or purchase.
“So basically you’re saying you want to be able to purchase or produce any percentage, but you are agreeing to dilute to the maximum of 70% within five days of production?” Spray asked.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Rasmussen responded.
Terry Zwiebel with the Norfolk Fire Division asked what amount of alcohol at the higher percentage would be on site for five days. Upon learning it would be about 500 gallons in plastic totes, Zwiebel said he was uncomfortable with five days.
“I guess if they’re coming in as plastic, I’m a little uncomfortable with five days,” he said. “Obviously, your building will be sprinkled, but you’re still going to have 500 gallons of flammable liquid. If it gets out of that containment, it’s going to overrun that sprinkler system.”
Zwiebel suggested a time limit of three days, which Rasmussen said was reasonable, as was the other added condition that the microdistillery building would match the downtown’s aesthetics. Commissioners unanimously approved the conditional-use permit for Seven County Distillery.
PLANS FOR a new apartment complex along North 13th Street also can move forward after commissioners OK’d a request for a zoning change for property at 1413 N. 13th St. from single-family residential to multiple-family residential during Wednesday’s meeting, as well.
Kelby Herman spoke on behalf of MIE LLC, which made the request for the zoning change. Herman said plans were to build a new 72-unit apartment complex on the land located just south of Norfolk Church of Christ. The complex will include four two-story buildings.
Commissioners unanimously approved the request for the zoning change, saying the spot was ideal for such development.
The Norfolk Planning Commission met Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Dan Spray, Kyle Deets, Melissa Figueroa, Brandon Franklin, Dirk Waite, Mary Hammond, Martin Griffith, Jacob Thone and Matt Gilmore.
Meeting lasted: 22 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, four; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Commissioners approved a conditional-use permit for asphalt on property located a quarter mile west of South Victory Road on East Monroe Avenue.
— Commissioners approved a conditional-use permit for a microdistillery on property at 214 and 216 W. Norfolk Ave.
— Commissioners held a hearing to consider and approved a request by MIE LLC, to change the zoning at 1413 N. 13th St. from single-family residential (R-1) to multiple-family residential (R-3).
— Commissioners approved the final plat for Weiland’s Addition.