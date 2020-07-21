The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith and Dirk Waite.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray and Kyle Deets.
Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.
Action Items:
— Commissioner Frank Arens presided over the meeting in chairman Dan Spray’s absence.
— The planning commission approved of a conditional-use permit for a stable and riding arena at 2832 N. 25th St.
— The commission tabled a motion to have city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for a recreational vehicle park at 3207 S. 12th St. This item was previously tabled at the April 7 planning commission meeting.
— The commission approved the final planned development of Legacy Bend.
— The commission approved the final plats of Legacy Bend fourth and fifth additions.
— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver request by Alex Weaver for 5800 W. Omaha Ave.
— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver request by Mark Johnson for 2614 Old Hadar Road.
— The commission received the June 2020 building permit report.