The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.

Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Mary Hammond, Jacob Thone, Martin Griffith and Dirk Waite.

Commission members absent: Dan Spray and Kyle Deets.

Meeting lasted: 20 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and five from the public.

Action Items:

— Commissioner Frank Arens presided over the meeting in chairman Dan Spray’s absence.

— The planning commission approved of a conditional-use permit for a stable and riding arena at 2832 N. 25th St.

— The commission tabled a motion to have city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for a recreational vehicle park at 3207 S. 12th St. This item was previously tabled at the April 7 planning commission meeting.

— The commission approved the final planned development of Legacy Bend.

— The commission approved the final plats of Legacy Bend fourth and fifth additions.

— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver request by Alex Weaver for 5800 W. Omaha Ave.

— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver request by Mark Johnson for 2614 Old Hadar Road.

— The commission received the June 2020 building permit report.

