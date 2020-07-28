The official annual meeting of the Great American Comedy Festival is set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at 306 S. 13th St.
A review of financial reports will be provided, along with election of board members and officers.
Individuals interested in volunteering to help with the festival or those who may be interested in serving on the planning committee or board of directors are encouraged to contact Lisa Wattier, festival executive director, at 402-992-1538. The annual meeting will serve as the starting point for planning for festival activities in 2021.
The scheduled headliners for this year’s festival — which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic — both have agreed to come to Norfolk next year. Actor, writer and producer David Koechner is scheduled to headline the 2021 comedy showcase, and six-time Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady will take the stage as the 2021 gala headliner.
The annual festival opened in 2008 to honor the legacy of Norfolk’s favorite son, Johnny Carson, who was host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for more than 25 years.