After a two-year absence marked by COVID-19, the Great American Comedy Festival made a triumphant return to Norfolk High School’s Johnny Carson Theatre on Thursday night.
Opening night of the 13th Great American Comedy Festival included three talented magicians: Matt Marcy, Andrew Goldenhersh and Alexander Boyce.
Marcy hosted Thursday night’s show. Born in Los Angeles, he is widely known for performing his PowerPoint Card Trick and goofy commentary during his shows.
Goldenhersh has certainly compiled an impressive résumé over the span of his career, even selling a trick to the notable David Copperfield and mastering prestidigitations (also known as hand magic).
Hailing from New York, Boyce has been featured in the New York Times and is a walking contradiction. Despite being a young magician, his acts are filled with old-school classics, like Pick a Card, Any Card.
The three seasoned talents confessed that their love for magic began in childhood and later turned serious. David Copperfield was their biggest inspiration and became instrumental in convincing the men to explore a career in the entertainment industry.
They all expressed their affinity for the beloved Johnny Carson, saying that Carson helped magnify the art of magic by featuring magicians on his famous show.
The comedy festival was created as a tribute to Carson, and Thursday night’s performers planned on memorializing him by making people laugh.
The show kicked off its annual festivities by playing a heartwarming montage of iconic clips from “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
Marcy opened the show energetically. He decided to kick off the festivities by performing a trick known as the Perfect Match. Two audience members were selected to choose a pair of socks from a bag of 250 pairs. After the participants revealed the socks they chose, Marcy exposed the socks he was wearing, only to shock the crowd. The socks that Marcy wore matched the socks that the participants choose. There was a 1 in 500 chance of this instance occurring.
Marcy passed the torch onto Boyce, who began his act with napkins. He made pigeons and eggs appear and disappear with the single, white napkin.
He then involved the family of a Norfolk Junior High teacher into a card trick. Each member of the family, but one, chose a card from a deck and was told to memorize it. Boyce handed the outstanding family member the deck of cards and required the member to continuously shuffle the deck. Later, Boyce successfully recited each of the cards each family member chose.
After Boyce finished his act, Marcy regained the spotlight. He started by choosing two audience members to tie his thumbs together using pipe cleaners. Those same members later threw silver hoops at the thumbs. Marcy was able to get the hoops onto his arms without untying the pipe cleaners.
When deciding how to close the show, Marcy conducted an experiment on the Norfolk festival-goers. He confessed that this trick was a challenge and that he had never done it before.
Before arriving in Norfolk, Marcy asked his wife to pick three random, household items to conduct a magic trick with. She choose a pencil, a water bottle and napkin.
Marcy placed the napkin inside the water bottle and was able to use a pencil as a magic wand. Using the makeshift wand, he made the napkin move inside the water bottle.
As the music empowered the speakers, the napkin danced to the hit Justin Timberlake song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” The show then moved onto its final act, Goldenhersh.
He began his performance with Morgan dollar coins. He managed to pull seven different Morgan coins from his sleeves and hair. However, Goldenhersh wanted to pull these coins from someone else’s ear. This was done in an attempt to ease audience suspicions about magic.
Coincidentally, he chose a local, young girl by the name of Morgan to participate in this next trick. He did pull a Morgan coin from Morgan’s ear, but as the magician pulled it out, the coin eventually grew to match the size of the child’s head.
Goldenhersh finished off with a tribute to the great Harry Houdini. He selected Stan and Jeremy, two local men, to tightly strap a straitjacket onto him. He then gave the audience a quick history lesson, stating that many magicians since Houdini have been in a race to become the fastest straitjacket-undoer. However, Goldenhersh said he prioritizes effectiveness over speed.
Before entering the straitjacket, he held two eggs in his hands and vowed that the eggs would remain intact as he exited the jacket.
Plenty of awkwardness came about while Stan and Jeremy were strapping Andrew into the straitjacket. Goldenhersh, being the entertainer he is, made the most out of it by giving everyone a good laugh.
Goldenhersh exited the jacket with poise. The two eggs, however, did not make it through. He instead pulled out two live chickens from the straitjacket, bringing an end to the spectacular show as the comedy festival successfully maintained a pleasant and joyful night, despite being on a two-year hiatus.